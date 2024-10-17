Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Rear seat experience
- Cabin look and feel
- Ease of driving and ride quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Lacklustre driving experience
- Staid design
- No hybrid option
What is it?
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been the go-to luxury sedan for those wanting to showcase their success from the comfort of their rear seats. It’s no surprise, then, that you can only buy the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class in India. And this new, seventh-generation car raises the bar, further elevating the game of ‘being driven’.
Design-wise, Mercedes has opted for a safe, measured, and ‘I can please all’ approach. As Mercedes, you wouldn’t want to experiment with the goose that lays the golden egg. After all, the E is the best-selling Mercedes in India. Now, you won’t hate the design. And, you won’t love it either. You’d just be happy to have it.
But, there are some telling changes, nonetheless. Apart from the intriguing-looking tail lamps, the pop-out door handles are a nice touch. However, that’s the extent of the excitement that the car’s exterior design induces.
That said, the new car now boasts an increased length and sits on a longer wheelbase. The latter still isn’t the best in class, mind. That accolade belongs to the BMW 5 Series. But, the E does look reasonably more proportionate than the 5.
Is the new E-Class cabin any good?
9 / 10
The interior of the E-Class is fantastic and it is undoubtedly the highlight of the new car. With its many screens, ambient lighting that spans the cabin, diverse surface finishes – including metal, wood, and high-quality plastic – and lavish features, the E exudes an expensive and elaborate feel.
The extensive feature list boasts of wireless charging trays, four-zone climate control system, electrically adjustable blinds for the rear windows and windscreen, and even a chauffeur package that enables the rear passenger to adjust the front passenger seat without disturbing the driver. Moreover, the motorised aircon vents can be digitally controlled via the screen, while an air purification package and a panoramic sunroof further enhance the cabin experience. And, as we mentioned earlier, the pop-out door handles and soft-close doors add to the overall package.
It is even better at the back. The E offers generous levels of knee, leg and headroom. Moreover, the large, cushioned seats provide instant comfort, featuring recline functionality and extendable thigh support. You also get two separate climate control zones for the rear passengers. And though the middle seat is best left unoccupied, the ones on the sides are just lovely to be in. Overall, the E-Class' pliant ride quality and serene cabin environment make it an ideal chauffeur-driven experience.
The E's cabin offers a good sense of space too thanks to the large windows, panoramic sunroof, and light-coloured interior. These, combined with the large boot, should work well on longer journeys.
Now, the BMW 5 Series is quite close to the E in terms of fit and finish and cabin quality levels. It too feels rich and upmarket. But it lacks the feel-good features that the Mercedes has in spades.
Is the new E 200 good to drive?
7.5 / 10
The E 200 isn’t designed for thrill-seekers or driving enthusiasts. But, it is easy on your senses.
For starters, it has a fantastically tight turning circle. Plus, the steering only has two turns lock-to-lock. So, in case you have to make that odd three-point turn, it is anything but tedious. Now, the steering isn’t brimming with feel, but it is precise and reassuringly weighted.
The new E-Class rides beautifully too. Similar to a train, you'll hear the wheels traversing joints and bumps, but the cabin remains remarkably isolated. Now, we won't call the ride plush, but it is pliant, well-damped, and very comfortable.
More importantly, it doesn't feel brittle. So, you don't have to baby the car over poor roads. This can be attributed to the steel springs, selective damping system and the comfort-oriented 18-inch rims running 225-section tyres with a 55 per cent aspect ratio. The damping system constantly adjusts to ensure a comfortable ride, considering load, speed, and impact.
Even the engine and gearbox combo are configured for a seamless and effortless driving experience rather than an exciting one. The power delivery is linear, the gear shifts are barely perceptible, and with torque that's spread flat and thick, one only needs partial throttle application to get the E to do the driver's bidding. The engine in question is a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol. It makes around 200bhp and 320Nm of torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It is rear-wheel drive only, and Mercedes claims it can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.5 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 240kmph.
In comparison, the 530i is a nice car to drive too. Easy on your senses and comfortable to live with. However, it too is focused on comfort instead of driving dynamics, and that robs it of some of its BMW-ness and uniqueness, as a result.
Should you buy the new E-Class?
9 / 10
Buying the new E-Class is a no-brainer. Yes, you can buy this one blindly as well, and you won’t regret it. And while it may not be perfect from an enthusiast’s perspective, it’s an excellent choice for those looking for a quintessential luxury sedan to be chauffeur-driven in.
The E-Class excels in areas that matter the most to this demographic. It has a great ride and large and comfortable seats. Plus, it has a rear seat experience that the competition cannot match. And beyond comfort, it has the bells and whistles you’d expect and want in a car at this price. And even when it comes to driving - it might not be exciting - but it is effortless.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi