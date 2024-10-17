Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 First Drive Review

What is it?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been the go-to luxury sedan for those wanting to showcase their success from the comfort of their rear seats. It’s no surprise, then, that you can only buy the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class in India. And this new, seventh-generation car raises the bar, further elevating the game of ‘being driven’.

Design-wise, Mercedes has opted for a safe, measured, and ‘I can please all’ approach. As Mercedes, you wouldn’t want to experiment with the goose that lays the golden egg. After all, the E is the best-selling Mercedes in India. Now, you won’t hate the design. And, you won’t love it either. You’d just be happy to have it.

But, there are some telling changes, nonetheless. Apart from the intriguing-looking tail lamps, the pop-out door handles are a nice touch. However, that’s the extent of the excitement that the car’s exterior design induces.

That said, the new car now boasts an increased length and sits on a longer wheelbase. The latter still isn’t the best in class, mind. That accolade belongs to the BMW 5 Series. But, the E does look reasonably more proportionate than the 5.