Nissan Magnite Facelift First Drive Review

What is it?

Nissan invoked a fresh lease of life into its bread and butter model, the Magnite, with the introduction of a mid-life facelift of the model earlier this month. It gets a fair share of cosmetic updates and feature revisions to keep itself relevant in the super competitive sub-four-metre segment comprising the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

While changes are evident inside out, things remain more or less the same when it comes to the mechanicals and specifications of Nissan’s only car on sale in India apart from the recently launched X-Trail. Does this update have enough to regain a share of the sub-compact SUV pie? Read on to find out.

The fascia of the 2024 Magnite is where a good chunk of the changes have been made. The headlamp unit remains largely unchanged save for the LED-powered lighting and the angular LED DRL strip. The grille has grown in terms of dimensions and now gets a glossy black finish with chrome bits on either side. The bumper has been tweaked too and houses a larger and chunkier faux skid plate with integrated fog lights.

The overall side profile and silhouette remain identical apart from the new dual-tone alloy wheels. Also up for offer are silver roof-rails that sit flush on the roof. Towards the rear, changes arrive in the form of a clear lens taillight with LED signatures, and these also feature the ‘Magnite' branding towards the side.