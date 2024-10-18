Nissan Magnite Facelift First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Value for money
- Drive experience
- Rear seat space
Why would I avoid it?
- Missing new-age features
- Limited service network
What is it?
Nissan invoked a fresh lease of life into its bread and butter model, the Magnite, with the introduction of a mid-life facelift of the model earlier this month. It gets a fair share of cosmetic updates and feature revisions to keep itself relevant in the super competitive sub-four-metre segment comprising the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.
While changes are evident inside out, things remain more or less the same when it comes to the mechanicals and specifications of Nissan’s only car on sale in India apart from the recently launched X-Trail. Does this update have enough to regain a share of the sub-compact SUV pie? Read on to find out.
The fascia of the 2024 Magnite is where a good chunk of the changes have been made. The headlamp unit remains largely unchanged save for the LED-powered lighting and the angular LED DRL strip. The grille has grown in terms of dimensions and now gets a glossy black finish with chrome bits on either side. The bumper has been tweaked too and houses a larger and chunkier faux skid plate with integrated fog lights.
The overall side profile and silhouette remain identical apart from the new dual-tone alloy wheels. Also up for offer are silver roof-rails that sit flush on the roof. Towards the rear, changes arrive in the form of a clear lens taillight with LED signatures, and these also feature the ‘Magnite' branding towards the side.
Is the cabin of the Magnite facelift any good?
8.5 / 10
Step inside the Magnite facelift and there is some difference. There are new elements to go with the update but the cabin also remains familiar if you have seen the previous model. The dashboard design and elements have been carried over, but Nissan has plugged in fresh premiumness with soft-touch material across the dashboard and the doors. The all-black theme makes way for a black and copper finish, the latter of which is inspired by the new Sunrise Copper paint on the outside. The copper treatment has even made its way to the front armrest and seat upholstery.
Coming to features, the Magnite was already loaded with features such as automatic climate control, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera with guidelines, 360-degree camera, electrically foldable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This list has now been expanded to accommodate creature comforts including USB Type-C charging ports, refreshed digital colour instrument console, six airbags, ESC, and a new key fob. Notable misses on this front are limited to an electric sunroof, which most of its rivals offer (some even get a panoramic unit), and ventilated front seats.
The Magnite, in its facelifted avatar, also receives a frameless auto-dimming IRVM, further augmenting the premium feel of the car. The soft-touch materials also invoke a superior feel, something that wasn’t exactly missing from the car considering the price bracket, but is certainly a good thing to have, more so considering a few cars from a segment above don’t offer it either. While the overall quality of the fit and finish was satisfactory, we did find minor imperfections such as the uneven panel gap on the tailgate or the glove box. That said, these would certainly find their way into the nitpicking department, as otherwise, the car managed to keep us impressed.
Is the Magnite facelift any good to drive?
7 / 10
Nissan, as we previously mentioned, has kept the specifications and mechanicals intact. This means that the 1.0-litre petrol engine in turbocharged and naturally aspirated formats paired with five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT units are untouched. The NA motor develops 71bhp and 96Nm, while the turbo unit belts out 99bhp and 160Nm. Depending on the choice of powertrain, the model returns a claimed mileage of 20kmpl.
During our time with the Magnite, we tested the turbo-CVT version. Start up the engine, and the NVH is on the higher side in the cabin, with vibrations noticed on the gear lever and seat, something that only goes north when shifted into reverse gear. The smoothness of the CVT gearbox is evident as it seamlessly shifts the cogs as the engine builds up speed. The progress of building momentum is linear, and NVH is pretty satisfactory unless you push the pedal to the metal.
The suspension is pliant throughout, even on rough roads. While a few undulations do make their way inside, the occupants will not feel unsettled. The body roll is on the lower side too, and while the steering does feel marginally weighted all the time, it does not make turns difficult nor increase in heft as the speedo makes its way to triple digits.
Should you buy the Magnite facelift?
8 / 10
The Nissan Magnite then, has a lot going for it, especially in its facelifted avatar. There are multiple creature comforts, more premium interior, updated exterior design, and a range of powertrain options to choose from. Sure, there are a few misses such as the sunroof or the rare blemishes when it comes to fit and finish, but nothing that turns it into a deal breaker or close.
Then again, the facelifted Magnite range is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded variant that we have here. It is priced at least Rs. 1 lakh lower than its rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more. This lower price along with the features makes it a compelling package.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi