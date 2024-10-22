Kia Carnival Limousine Plus First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the new Kia Carnival any good?

If you are going to buy a car like the Kia Carnival then you are in the 99(.99) per cent that’s bought it to be driven around and for that, it needs to produce a good rear seat package. Right off the bat, space is not an issue at all. At 5.1 meters and with a wheelbase of 3.0-meters there is ample space not just in the second but in the third and first too.

The big automatic sliding doors make ingress and egress a task, and you also get a step to aid you in this process. Once in, the bucket seats are cushy and comfortable and give you a well-defined space where you get things like dual armrests, powered seat back, and seat movement not just forward and back but also from left to right. The latter makes it useful when you need to exit the car more gracefully.

The quality of materials, colour schemes, airiness offered by the dual sunroof and pretty strong NVH insulation make this a comfy space. The left rear seat can recline completely and there's even a boss mode for the front passenger seat.

That being said, we did have a few issues with how Kia has configured the rear seat package. Well for one, there are no tray tables or even a rear screen. At the time of writing this review, Kia had not released an official accessories pack for the Carnival, so it's unclear if those can be added on later. The tray tables are a surprising miss given that you get them in the top-spec Carens.

What's more, while it's lovely that the seats have such a high degree of adjustment, it can be a bit cumbersome to adjust them. The seat back controls are on one side of the seats while the directional adjustments are manual and are on the side of the seat. Finally, the AC controls for the second row are behind the driver on the roof which is an odd spot considering that it's neither accessible to the driver nor the left rear passenger. Our guess is that in LHD configuration, the right rear seat is the primary and thus you are closer to the AC controls in that layout. The front AC panel can control the temperature both via touch and voice operation.

If you do decide to get behind the wheel or sit up front, the Carnival does not disappoint. There is a massive centre console separating you from all other occupants giving you your own little zone. Headroom, shoulder room and knee room are all offered in spades and both seats are powered with heating and cooling function.

Finally, we come to the third row which is fully functional thanks to the size of the car. You get enough headroom and knee room for two occupants with easy access thanks to the captain seat layout. The boot even with the third row is deep thanks to the spare wheel being mounted underneath. The third row folds completely flat giving you up to 2900 litres of storage space thanks to the height of the cabin. On the features front, the Carnival is only available as one fully loaded model. Its feature list includes dual-digital screens, HUD, level-2 ADAS with a rear alert, 360-degree camera, ventilated and powered first and second row, three-zone climate control, power tailgate, power second-row doors and a full LED light package.