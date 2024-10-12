CarWale
    Kia Sonet Diesel iMT Long Term Review: City Report

    Jay Shah

    Introduction

    The Kia Sonet has been a part of our long-term garage for two months now, and it is now time to delve into our experiences as a city runabout. We have already discussed the specifications in our initial report, so let's focus on how this diesel compact SUV fares in urban environments.

    I was eager to experience Sonet’s standout feature of the diesel engine paired with the iMT gearbox. This unique combination aims to offer the best of both worlds: the thrill of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic. And it does deliver on that claim. In my time with it, the iMT seamlessly handled clutch engagement and disengagement, thereby eliminating the need for a clutch pedal. This makes it a great option for those new to driving or simply prefer the manual experience without the hassle of a clutch.

    The suspension, although impressive, does lean towards the firmer side, which makes slow-speed rides slightly bumpy, especially on rough surfaces or while tackling speed breakers. Also, compared to the petrol, the steering on the diesel does feel a bit heavy. But the difference is marginal and the Sonet is quite light and easy while pottering around the city.

    The reliable Sonet is usually the preferred choice for most outdoor shoots exposing it to some spirited and ‘pushing the limits’ driving. However, the Sonet being a diesel SUV proved to be efficient in city driving. The indicated mileage on the instrument cluster consistently hovered between 12 and 15kmpl. While this might not seem extraordinary for a diesel-powered vehicle, it is a respectable figure considering the rigours it has been subjected to as a support car for video shoots. That said, I am eager to see how the fuel economy fares on highways and in real-world conditions.

    Our Olive-coloured Sonet, while not the top-spec GT Line variant, is packed with features that can rival those found in higher-end compact SUVs. From the most in-demand electric sunroof to the cooled front seats, the Sonet offers a feature list that ticks almost all the pampering demands. The 10.25-inch infotainment system is responsive and easy to navigate, and the Bose sound system delivers exceptional audio quality. Although our Sonet lacks a 360-degree camera system, the video quality from the rear camera is good. It aids the overall visibility and the video quality is clear, smooth, and free from lag or graininess, making parking manoeuvres a breeze.

    As with the pre-facelift model, the Sonet's rear seat space is best suited for two adults. While there are features like a folding armrest with cup holders, and USB ports, the shoulder room is limited, and accommodating a third passenger can be challenging. More on this when we fill all seats of the Sonet for a long trip.

    The Kia Sonet Diesel iMT has proven to be a capable and enjoyable city runabout. Its efficient diesel engine, convenient iMT gearbox, and impressive features make it a convincing choice for urban dwellers. In our next installment, we will take the Sonet out on the highways to evaluate its performance, fuel economy, and overall highway manners. Stay tuned!

    Product Details

    Make: Kia

    Model: Sonet iMT

    Trim: HTX+

    Fuel: Diesel

    Fuel efficiency: 12kmpl - 15kmpl (indicated)

    Price when tested: Rs. 16.66 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
