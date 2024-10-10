CarWale
    Tata Nexon CNG First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon Instrument Cluster
    Tata Nexon Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    Tata Nexon Open Boot/Trunk
    Tata Nexon Bootspace
    Tata Nexon Dashboard Switches
    Tata Nexon Under Boot/Spare Wheel

    Why would I buy it?

    • Uncompromised CNG performance
    • Available in multiple variants
    • Usable boot space

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Lack of automatic option
    • Retains Nexon’s shortcomings

    What is it?

    The Tata Nexon has always been a versatile SUV in the segment with an array of powertrain options. There’s petrol, diesel, and even an electric derivative. And now, this portfolio is complete with the newly launched CNG version. It also brings in several segment-firsts like a turbocharged petrol engine with factory-fitted CNG that comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox! How does all this come together? Does it strike the much-needed balance between performance and efficiency that CNG buyers always wanted? We have now driven it and will address this review.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon CNG, being derived from the standard Nexon, retains its familiar and appealing silhouette. However, the Creative Ocean shade chosen for our test vehicle adds a touch of vibrancy to the SUV's exterior. To distinguish itself as a CNG variant, the Nexon CNG features an 'i-CNG' badge on the tailgate. Riding on 16-inch wheels, the Nexon CNG exudes an urban stance. The signature Tata family face, featuring connected LED DRLs and tail lamps, adds a modern touch. The SUV's overall proportions strike a balance between compactness and practicality, making it well-suited for city driving and occasional highway trips.

    Is the cabin of the Nexon CNG any good?

    Dashboard

    While it has CNG compatibility now, it is still a Nexon. That means it has a cabin identical to its petrol and diesel counterparts. This being the top-spec, Fearless variant gets a fully black interior theme with the now familiar 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly sized colourised digital instrument cluster. And since this is CNG, the latter displays additional information such as CNG trip info and a separate fuel gauge for it.

    Rear Seats

    The Nexon CNG is a no-compromise SUV when it comes to features. It gets the increasingly common panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, an air purifier, JBL’s sound system, and a wireless charging pad placed on the centre console. The extensive safety feature list, including six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitor, and front parking sensors, further strengthens the overall package. Not to forget, the Nexon already boasts a strong five-star G NCAP safety rating.

    Bootspace

    The talking point of the Nexon CNG is the boot space on offer. The innovative technology of twin cylinders (30 litres) each is cleverly tucked allowing for a usable 321 litres to store your luggage space. And that is good enough to store bags for your weekend getaway. Also, you also do not have to compromise on a spare wheel. Tata has included it and bolted it under the floor, making it very easy to dismount whenever needed.

    Under Boot/Spare Wheel

    Is the Nexon CNG any good to drive?

    Engine Shot

    The Tata Nexon CNG is powered by the familiar, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. However, with the addition of CNG, the petrol’s 118bhp power output has been tuned to deliver a respectable 99bhp and 170Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a first-in-segment six-speed manual gearbox.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Right from the get-go, the Nexon CNG doesn’t feel underpowered. There are subtle vibrations at key points like the steering wheel, pedals, and ORVMs. However, the power delivery is linear, and the only noticeable difference is a slightly elevated noise level when operating on CNG. Switching between CNG and petrol is a breeze thanks to the touch-based panel on the dashboard. You also have the convenience to start the engine directly in CNG mode or switch between fuels on the fly.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The gear shifts are smooth but exhibit the typical characteristics of Tata’s manual gearbox. While it’s easy to row through the gears, you might find it a bit clunky at times. However, the healthy torque means you can cruise comfortably at highway speeds without feeling the added weight of the car. The suspension absorbs bumps and undulations effectively. On the highway, the ride remains comfortable and pliant, even when encountering larger potholes.

    Left Side View

    Tata Motors has not officially revealed the ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures for the Nexon CNG. However, our real-world testing yielded decent results. In city driving conditions, we achieved 11.65 km/kg. On the highway, the Nexon CNG returned an impressive 17.5 km/kg. These figures are commendable considering the added weight of the CNG equipment and the engine's displacement.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Should you buy the Nexon CNG?

    The Tata Nexon CNG is a compelling choice for those seeking a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and practicality. It offers a variety of variants to suit different preferences and budgets. It also provides usable boot space without sacrificing a spare wheel. While the fuel efficiency might not be as high as some smaller, naturally aspirated CNG cars, it is still commendable considering the turbocharged engine and larger displacement.

    Rear Logo

    However, it's important to note that the Nexon CNG retains some of the shortcomings of the regular Nexon. The ergonomics could be improved, and the plastic quality along with it’s fit and finish can be inconsistent. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Nexon CNG presents a valuable package that is hard to ignore.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
