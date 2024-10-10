Tata Nexon CNG First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Nexon CNG any good?

While it has CNG compatibility now, it is still a Nexon. That means it has a cabin identical to its petrol and diesel counterparts. This being the top-spec, Fearless variant gets a fully black interior theme with the now familiar 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly sized colourised digital instrument cluster. And since this is CNG, the latter displays additional information such as CNG trip info and a separate fuel gauge for it.

The Nexon CNG is a no-compromise SUV when it comes to features. It gets the increasingly common panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, an air purifier, JBL’s sound system, and a wireless charging pad placed on the centre console. The extensive safety feature list, including six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitor, and front parking sensors, further strengthens the overall package. Not to forget, the Nexon already boasts a strong five-star G NCAP safety rating.

The talking point of the Nexon CNG is the boot space on offer. The innovative technology of twin cylinders (30 litres) each is cleverly tucked allowing for a usable 321 litres to store your luggage space. And that is good enough to store bags for your weekend getaway. Also, you also do not have to compromise on a spare wheel. Tata has included it and bolted it under the floor, making it very easy to dismount whenever needed.