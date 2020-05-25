Top hatchbacks reviewed in January 2020

Please Tell Us Your City
The start of this year was as usual busy at CarWale with many cars coming in for road tests. Amongst the horde of vehicles, we even tested two hatchbacks that now have some updates with compliance to BS6 norms. These are important upgrades even though the models are not thoroughly refreshed, and continue to be preferred even in the used car market.
Renault Kwid 1.0L AMT
Ever since it was launched in 2015, the Renault Kwid has been a game changer for the company. And even now if you were to look at the top five most affordable automatic cars in India, the Kwid AMT will ace the list. The updates it got last year have been added to its aspirational value and we have detailed it in our first drive review. The current BS6 model continues to get this exterior appearance and features with a BS6-compliant engine.
Volkswagen Polo GT TDI
Volkswagen recently launched the BS6-compliant Polo in India. So, the entry-level variants of the current VW Polo continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine, while the 1.0-litre TSI engine only powers the high-end trims. Yes, the German carmaker has discontinued the 1.2-litre TSI turbo-petrol, 1.6-litre MPI petrol and the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine options. However, the latter being a tried-and-tested diesel mill, it will still continue to be in demand in the used car market. Moreover, the new one is identical to this GT TDI and here are all the pros and cons of this hatchback.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 3.76 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
