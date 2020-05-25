Top hatchbacks reviewed in January 2020

Renault Kwid 1.0L AMT

Ever since it was launched in 2015, the Renault Kwid has been a game changer for the company. And even now if you were to look at the top five most affordable automatic cars in India, the Kwid AMT will ace the list. The updates it got last year have been added to its aspirational value and we have detailed it in our first drive review. The current BS6 model continues to get this exterior appearance and features with a BS6-compliant engine.