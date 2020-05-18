Top 3 hatchbacks reviewed in February 2020

Entry-level affordable hatchbacks used to be the choice of many budget-conscious buyers in the earlier days in our country. However, customers are now also opting for premium and a little trendier performance-oriented hatchbacks. Case in point, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno that attracted many buyers with its stylish design, premium design and much more. Toyota is also banking on this with the Glanza, which is based on the same Maruti hatchback. Apart from the road test, we also considered all the pros and cons of this premium hatchback in recent times.