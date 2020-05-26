Hyundai Verna: Old vs New

Please Tell Us Your City
Last week, Hyundai launched the new and updated Verna for a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a comprehensive update for the current-generation model which won the coveted Indian Car of the Year Award in 2018. Similar to the Elantra, the new Verna not only gets an extensively redesigned exterior, it also comes with additional equipment on the inside and newer powertrain options. So let us take a detailed look at what has changed in the new Verna compared to the outgoing model and whether it is still worth your money over its C-segment competition.
Hyundai has thoroughly updated the Verna to an extent that it looks like an all-new generation rather than just a facelift. Following the new global design philosophy, the cascading front grille is wider than before and finished in meshed design instead of horizontal louvres like before. Even the redesigned headlamps now get newer LED lighting signature. Meanwhile, the foglamp housing gets triangular creases around it. Rounding off the fascia is the contrasting silver-finished lip-spoiler.
In profile, there are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Apart from that, all the creases and silhouette remain unchanged over the outgoing model. Moving to the back, the wraparound taillamps get newer LED internals and the rear bumper gets newer diffusers with chrome inserts. For the Turbo variants, the sedan gets twin exhaust tips and glossy black inserts all around. Overall, the new Verna looks much more modern and stylish than before.
Hyundai is known for making outstanding interiors, and the new Verna is no different. The thoroughly updated cabin now comes with many segment-first features. The dash is now all-black (in Turbo trims) and gets a larger touchscreen unit which sticks out on top, similar to the one seen on the Venue. However, the lower dash and the centre console is carried over from the previous model. Even the steering wheel is retained, but the new Verna debuts an all-digital 10.67cm TFT instrument cluster which is segment-first.
Additionally, the new Verna now also comes fitted with BlueLink connectivity features.Other features making its debut in the Verna are wireless charger and automatic boot opener. You also get front ventilated seats, sunroof, Arkamys system, tyre-pressure monitor, ESC and hill-assist, rear disc brakes and front parking sensors.
Under the hood of the new Verna, you get a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine options, all of which are BS6 compliant. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol makes 113bhp and 144Nm and is available with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. The diesel is a 1.5-litre which also does duty in the Venue and it generates 113bhp and 250Nm and it is paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.
Lastly, the newest engine joining Verna’s powertrain line-up is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol which puts out 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm at 1,500rpm. This new motor is only available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The Hyundai Verna facelift not only looks utterly new and modern, but it also packs in many features on the inside which makes it much more desirable than the outgoing model. Combine it with a plethora of trim levels, many segment-first offerings and new turbo-petrol motor, and it now makes for an aspirational quotient as well. Also, it is the newest model in its segment, until the new-gen Honda City arrives.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 11.28 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 10.94 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
