Hyundai Verna: Old vs New

Hyundai has thoroughly updated the Verna to an extent that it looks like an all-new generation rather than just a facelift. Following the new global design philosophy, the cascading front grille is wider than before and finished in meshed design instead of horizontal louvres like before. Even the redesigned headlamps now get newer LED lighting signature. Meanwhile, the foglamp housing gets triangular creases around it. Rounding off the fascia is the contrasting silver-finished lip-spoiler.

In profile, there are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Apart from that, all the creases and silhouette remain unchanged over the outgoing model. Moving to the back, the wraparound taillamps get newer LED internals and the rear bumper gets newer diffusers with chrome inserts. For the Turbo variants, the sedan gets twin exhaust tips and glossy black inserts all around. Overall, the new Verna looks much more modern and stylish than before.