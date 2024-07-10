Spending a week with the MG Comet EV

Is it comfortable?

Now, what better situation to test this EV than over my 50km daily commute to and fro the office, and then through the weekend with friends and family? Don’t let the smaller dimensions fool you from the outside, as this hatch has a fair share of space to offer. The front seats are spacious enough for someone like me with a reasonably healthy build, and then, add to that mix, my colleague Venkat, who is taller than the average Indian, and joins me on the commute every day; you’d understand that we had almost nothing to complain about apart from the lack of shoulder room. The rear seats were utilised on a few occasions, and during one such trip, we checked the versatility of the 50:50 flat folding seats to accommodate our bags and then some more, which it gulped with little to no effort. This feature also proved nifty when handling oversized packages from a ready-to-assemble furniture brand not far away from our office.

The drive is fun too, and being an EV, the oodles of torque available right from the word go has me giggling on multiple occasions, especially if it's in the sport mode. The smoothness due to the lack of gears and the silent drive had my mother impressed, and she now insists on a drive in the Comet more than she ever did before with the car at home.