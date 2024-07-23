Nissan X-Trail First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the X-Trail any good?

Step inside the cabin, and you will be greeted with a three-tone finish in black, brown, and beige, which blend perfectly, creating a pleasing look. The dashboard features a fair amount of chrome, adding another layer to the character of the X-Trail's interior.

The car's infotainment system is an eight-inch floating screen on top of the dashboard, but it has physical knobs at both ends to compensate for the limited screen space. It's easy to use and the graphics are well organised. However, you'll need to have a cable with you to connect to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

That said, the steering wheel has a four-spoke design with media and cruise control buttons. There is also a large digital instrument panel that displays information clearly and is easy to read.

When it comes to space, storage, and seating, the X-Trail's cabin is practical and ergonomic. It features ample storage underneath the centre console, twin cup holders next to the gear selector, butterfly-style centre armrest, and decently sized door pockets.

The seats are kitted in fabric, have manual adjustment, and lack the ventilation function. However, they are comfortable and provide good thigh and lumbar support. While I'm fine with the fabric upholstery, I believe a major omission is the lack of the cooled seat function and electric adjustment, which are standard in this segment.

When you move to the second row, you are once again struck by the spaciousness and comfort of the X-Trail’s cabin. Three people can easily fit due to the car's width, and there is decent legroom and headroom. Additionally, the middle seat folds down completely to reveal large cup holders when there are only two passengers seated in the second row. Also to note, the seats can recline, slide forward, and fold in a 40/20/40 ratio for maximum usability.

Talking about the third row, first of all, getting in and out is difficult and poses a challenge in itself. The space to pass through, even with the second row folded down, is very limited. Once you manage to get in, the lack of space in the third row becomes apparent. I am 5’11” tall and found that my knees were facing upward with no thigh support and a low backrest, indicating that the third row of this car is best suited for kids, much like in other three-row SUVs in the segment.

In terms of features, the cabin of the X-Trail is decently equipped with dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and rear AC vents. Moreover, the safety suite of the SUV includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

However, it lacks features such as ADAS tech, ventilated seats, powered front seats, and a charging port for the third row.