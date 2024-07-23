Nissan X-Trail First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Spacious cabin
- Comfortable ride quality
- Strong performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Lack of powertrain options
- unusable third-row
What is it?
First unveiled in 2022 during Nissan's evaluation of potential products slated for launch in India, the X-Trail stood out as the most likeable model. This fourth-generation model is set to debut in the coming weeks, marking its re-entry into the Indian market, though it has already made waves internationally. Introduced at the Shanghai Auto Expo in 2021, this iteration has been available globally since then.
The X-Trail in India will be offered in the three-row form in FWD guise. It will be limited to a sole powertrain option, which is not exactly what we anticipated, more on that later in the review. However, the pivotal question remains: where does Nissan intend to position the X-Trail in terms of pricing and the competitive landscape?
On paper, the Nissan X-Trail is a full-size D-segment SUV with a typical Japanese vibe having sleek and purposeful styling cues. Though it doesn’t look as muscular and butch as its rivals, the X-Trail adorns an understated and elegant styling with its V-Motion grille with chunky chrome surrounds, split headlamps, wraparound taillamps, and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which uplift the stance. Also, a neat party trick is the active grille paired with air curtains that further aid in the aerodynamics of the SUV. These bold styling cues distinguish it clearly from its predecessor, which leaned more towards a crossover aesthetic.
Is the cabin of the X-Trail any good?
Step inside the cabin, and you will be greeted with a three-tone finish in black, brown, and beige, which blend perfectly, creating a pleasing look. The dashboard features a fair amount of chrome, adding another layer to the character of the X-Trail's interior.
The car's infotainment system is an eight-inch floating screen on top of the dashboard, but it has physical knobs at both ends to compensate for the limited screen space. It's easy to use and the graphics are well organised. However, you'll need to have a cable with you to connect to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
That said, the steering wheel has a four-spoke design with media and cruise control buttons. There is also a large digital instrument panel that displays information clearly and is easy to read.
When it comes to space, storage, and seating, the X-Trail's cabin is practical and ergonomic. It features ample storage underneath the centre console, twin cup holders next to the gear selector, butterfly-style centre armrest, and decently sized door pockets.
The seats are kitted in fabric, have manual adjustment, and lack the ventilation function. However, they are comfortable and provide good thigh and lumbar support. While I'm fine with the fabric upholstery, I believe a major omission is the lack of the cooled seat function and electric adjustment, which are standard in this segment.
When you move to the second row, you are once again struck by the spaciousness and comfort of the X-Trail’s cabin. Three people can easily fit due to the car's width, and there is decent legroom and headroom. Additionally, the middle seat folds down completely to reveal large cup holders when there are only two passengers seated in the second row. Also to note, the seats can recline, slide forward, and fold in a 40/20/40 ratio for maximum usability.
Talking about the third row, first of all, getting in and out is difficult and poses a challenge in itself. The space to pass through, even with the second row folded down, is very limited. Once you manage to get in, the lack of space in the third row becomes apparent. I am 5’11” tall and found that my knees were facing upward with no thigh support and a low backrest, indicating that the third row of this car is best suited for kids, much like in other three-row SUVs in the segment.
In terms of features, the cabin of the X-Trail is decently equipped with dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and rear AC vents. Moreover, the safety suite of the SUV includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
However, it lacks features such as ADAS tech, ventilated seats, powered front seats, and a charging port for the third row.
Is the Nissan X-Trail good to drive?
Now coming to the powertrain and specifications of the X-Trail, it is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox. This motor is aided with a mild-hybrid tech and is good to produce 161bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. Unlike the international-spec model, the one that we will get here in India is an FWD version.
Right off the bat, the performance is admirable and the engine, though of smaller capacity, feels strong and does the job pretty well. It generates enough power in low-end and is quick to reach three-digit speeds without losing a sweat. The gearbox though feels like the one thing that holds the engine back. A DCT gearbox would have been a better alternative to what is being offered.
The engine is quite noisy and tends to make excessive noise when the throttle input is aggressive. It takes a second or two for the gearbox to translate this input into a burst of power. The car offers three driving and steering modes – Eco, Standard, and Sport. In Eco mode, you can achieve good mileage due to the variable compression turbo engine tech. Standard mode provides adequate performance and is the default setting. On the other hand, Sport mode makes the car feel more playful and gives the SUV a sensation of being faster and lighter than it actually is. We were able to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in under 10 seconds in all three driving modes.
The X-Trail offers a driving experience that is reminiscent of a car rather than a traditional bulky SUV, providing a more agile and responsive feel on the road. This is likely because of its front-wheel drive (FWD) and monocoque-built nature. It is equipped with 20-inch wheels and a well-tuned suspension, providing a planted ride quality. Thanks to its light and power-assisted steering, it feels nimble and easy to manoeuvre.
When it comes to the steering wheel, it feels firm and gains weight gradually on the highway. The feedback is good, providing great accuracy, which makes the car enjoyable to drive with lots of confidence at high speeds and in corners. The ride quality is good too and the car feels comfortable, but there is some body roll, which is somewhat masked but still noticeable when the SUV is pushed too hard.
Should you buy the Nissan X-Trail?
Now, the question that needs to be addressed is whether one should consider buying the Nissan X-Trail. To answer that, we need to understand what it brings to the table and what it takes from it.
The Nissan X-Trail is not a new or unfamiliar car in Indian automotive history. There’s a nostalgia factor associated with it, and it can live up to that if priced competitively, somewhere around Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh.
Again, price is a crucial factor. Since it will be imported via the CBU route, the cost will greatly influence most users' decisions. If the price goes beyond 40 lakh, it will encroach on the territory of the Toyota Fortuner, which has a strong and devoted customer base in India. If the price falls between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh, which is quite unlikely, it will compete with cars like the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Safari, which offer more features and have better brand value and network.
But to its advantage, the X-Trail is a handsome-looking SUV with excellent ride quality, comfort, space, and a feature-laden cabin. The performance is on par, if not better than its rivals, making it a well-rounded package. The brand claims to have conducted research and customer evaluations to ensure the success of its product in a competitive market like India. Currently, Nissan only offers one entry-level SUV, the Magnite. Therefore, it's encouraging to see another SUV from the Japanese manufacturer enter the market, bringing diversity and further supporting the brand's sustainability.
