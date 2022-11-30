Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Getting inside the GLB is fairly easy as the seat height and door sill are neither very tall nor too short. Once inside, you are greeted with the familiar Mercedes cabin which has an upright massive panel with two 10.25-inch digital screens integrated with the latest MBUX system. The steering wheel design is familiar too, and has nice-looking brushed aluminium finished buttons. Speaking of the brushed aluminium, the GLB gets rugged yet premium-looking inserts on the dashboard, centre console, and door pads, all of which make the cabin feel more upmarket.

Part of the MBUX system is a touchpad that controls the screen and we liked how there’s a place to rest your palm when using this touchpad. Then, there are two cup holders and a place to keep your phone which doubles up as a wireless charger. In fact, you have more storage area under the armrest with a couple of USB-C ports, apart from the one near the centre console. As for the visibility, you don’t sit too high and the visibility around is good. However, bigger ORVMs would have helped in parking as these are a bit too small and there’s no 360-degree camera either. This being an AMG version, gets beautiful-looking upholstery with a much more expensive Alcantara-like finish in contrast red stitching.

The second row is likely to be the most important place in the GLB for the chauffeured driven or those looking for family comfort. So, there’s ample leg room at the back and the flat roof with head scoops provides ample headroom. Even the seats offer good comfort with the same sportier upholstery and support. You can squeeze in three here but the middle passenger will have to manage with a protruding backrest with a hard cushion. Further, the second row can be moved back and forth and gets a 40:20:40 split as well. Then, there’s a single USB Type-C port and a recess below the rear air vents. Additionally, the sunroof adds to the overall ambience at the back.

As for the third row, Mercedes-Benz says it is suitable for kids or preteens. It’s a 5+2-seater at best because full-size adults won’t be comfortable here for longer hauls. To access the third row, the second row won’t tumble down either, so there’s a very narrow space. Once inside, the headroom is just enough for my size (I am 5’5”) with the knees propped up against the backrest of the second row. Thankfully, the quarter window at the back is large enough and the individual seats here have two cupholders in the middle, a USB Type-C port on each, and recess on either side for knick-knacks.

Lastly, at 130 litres, the boot space with the third row up is only good enough for a couple of soft bags or backpacks. Fold the third row and the space extends up to 500 litres. But if you want to move a house, then folding down the second row elevates it up to 1,680 litres.

In terms of the feature list, you get all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a car at this price point. Apart from the powered front seats with memory functions, you get a dual sunroof, electronic tailgate, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, two-zone climate control, and sportier seats in this AMG line. We’d have loved it if the feature list included a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and a fancier sound system. On the safety front, you do get seven airbags and ISOFIX in the second and third row along with active brake assist. Not to mention, the GLB has scored five stars on the NCAP test.