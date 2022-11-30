Mercedes-Benz EQB First Drive Review

Put simply, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is perhaps the most practical electric vehicle in India right now. It has seven seats, a claimed range of over 400km, classy interiors, and at nearly 4,700mm long, it’s the right size – not too compact, nor excessively large. The EQB, then, seems like the ideal SUV for a large nuclear family looking to transition into EVs. But could it be your only luxury car? Let’s find out.

Mercedes has been selling the EQB in Europe as the EQB 300 and the EQB 350 with a 168kW and a 215kW battery pack, respectively. What you see here is the EQB 300 with roughly 225bhp and that’s what we get. More on the battery capacity and charging options later. In terms of appearance, it looks quite similar to the ICE GLB and that’s slightly disappointing, given that the EQC and the EQS, the other two EVs that Mercedes India currently makes, look vividly different from their respective ICE equivalents. Having said that, I must add that the EQB does have its own identity.

For starters, it has that characteristic Mercedes-EQ black panel grille, including a continuous light strip on top. Exclusive to the EQB are these bi-colour flat design alloy wheels designed to lessen drag, and blue colour highlights within the headlamps.

The EQB may look similar to the GLB from the front and in profile, however, it’s a different story at the rear. It comes with an LED light bar to mimic the one at the front, and hence the Mercedes logo sits lower down the tailgate. In addition, the number plate housing is also placed on the bumper, whereas on the GLB it’s within the tailgate itself.