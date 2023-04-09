Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance First Look

Charging options and EV range

You can charge this battery using a 3.7 kW on-board AC charger, at either a charging station or using a home socket. This is of course a performance hybrid and the electric motor and battery are here to supplement the V8 engine so you can’t really expect a lot of electric only range. In fact, the GT 63 SE Performance can drive purely using the electric motor for up to 12 kilometers before the battery runs out of charge. As for speed and usability, this car run on EV mode from zero to speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour while the V8 engine is disabled.

Like all electric vehicles, you have braking regeneration in this performance sedan so you can choose between four levels of effectiveness. At level zero, it behaves similarly to a conventional combustion engine with manual gearbox, where the clutch is disengaged, and rolls on with zero resistance when you let go of the throttle. But at level 3, it switches to maximum energy recovery mode which means it will start decelerating strongly as soon as you release the throttle, allowing you to one pedal drive.