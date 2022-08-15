Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI Plus AMT Long Term: Features and Equipment

What we like?

We particularly love this Caffeine Brown paint on our Celerio, which is the same as the S-Cross 1.6 owned by our colleague Siddharth. Speaking of which, our parking attendant couldn’t differentiate between the two. Moreover, I am a massive fan of blacked-out alloy wheels, and the Celerio’s wheel does go well with its tall-boyish stance.

The large bulbous headlamps and provision of fog lamps have proved useful in the torrential rains we have received over the past month when no sun shone, and mid-day felt like late evening. And it might not seem a big deal at first, but the turn indicators (and blinkers) on the ORVMs do come in handy.

At first, the keyless entry button looked odd to me, placed next to the door handles and with a bright chrome-finished key insert. But using the request button has proved to be a convenience which is usually reserved for more expensive cars. Moreover, you get a keyless entry button on both front doors, so the passengers don’t need to wait outside if the key is in the vicinity – saving them from getting drenched running up towards the car on the pavement.

Another helpful feature of the Celerio is the electric folding ORVMs. It also gets an electric adjustment below the steering, next to the engine start/stop button. It also has electric folding, which is a surprisingly good feature to have because we have seen a few expensive cars on which the ORVMs don’t fold automatically when locked.

In terms of practicality, the Celerio has two cupholders in the centre console, and each door pad gets a space large enough to fit a one-litre bottle easily. There’s some space in the centre console as well, but it’s not particularly useful to place your phone. So you’d either need to put it away in one of the cup holders or keep it awkwardly stacked in the little place below the circular space for the USB/12Volt ports.

Now, the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is placed oddly at the top of the centre dash. Nonetheless, it has all the necessities covered in terms of connectivity and information on display. Even the touch response is smooth and without any delay. However, sometimes I found the USB port causing connection issues when using Android Auto, especially when the phone is kept in an unusual position. This needs to be looked at closely, so more on it in the following report.