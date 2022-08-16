New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG – First Look

What’s under the hood?

In its CNG guise, the Swift’s 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. As anticipated, the power is down by 13bhp and 14Nm when compared to its petrol counterpart. However, the Swift CNG makes up for it with a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.90km/kg.

In comparison to its direct rivals, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is underpowered than Swift where it puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago CNG has a marginally lower output of 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, the claimed ARAI fuel efficiency figures of both these CNG hatchbacks are well under 30km/kg. As a result, the Swift CNG, at least on paper, is more powerful and frugal than its competitors.