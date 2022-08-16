New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG – First Look

Introduction
The seventh model to be included in Maruti Suzuki’s growing CNG line-up is the carmaker’s popular hatchback, the Swift. Almost five months after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, the Swift sits between Wagon R and Dzire and aims to offer a mix of affordability and a feature-rich hatchback. While it benefits from an alternate fuel powertrain, let us take a detailed look at what all has changed with this update.
What’s under the hood?
In its CNG guise, the Swift’s 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. As anticipated, the power is down by 13bhp and 14Nm when compared to its petrol counterpart. However, the Swift CNG makes up for it with a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.90km/kg.
In comparison to its direct rivals, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is underpowered than Swift where it puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago CNG has a marginally lower output of 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, the claimed ARAI fuel efficiency figures of both these CNG hatchbacks are well under 30km/kg. As a result, the Swift CNG, at least on paper, is more powerful and frugal than its competitors.
Prices and Competition
The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is available in two variants — VXi and ZXi. While the former is priced at Rs 7.77 lakh, the latter is positioned above it and commands a premium of Rs 68,000, with a price tag of Rs 8.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both the variants are Rs 95,000 costlier than their petrol equivalents.
Talking about competition, the Grand i10 Nios CNG can be had in Magma and Sportz variants that are priced at Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 7.70 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago is the only hatchback to be offered in four variants that range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable option in the pack.
What’s changed on the outside?
Visually, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has no enhancements and looks similar to the outgoing model. The front is dominated by a single-piece front grille with horizontal chrome embellishment and fog lamps with black casing. While the ZXi is fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels with a silver finish, the VXi makes do with smaller 14-inch steel rims with wheel covers. Maruti also claims to have retuned the suspension to offer better ride quality.
Besides this, the Swift continues to be offered with body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, LED tail lamps, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. Notably, the LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs along with dual-tone alloys are limited only to the top-spec ZXi+ petrol variant.
What’s changed on the inside?
With a price difference of Rs 68,000 between the VXi and ZXi variants, the lower variant loses out on features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, front fog lamps, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a push start/stop button, electrically-foldable outside mirrors, 60:40 split rear seats, auto-up function for driver side window, and a rear wiper.
Having said that, the top ZXi+ variant that is limited only to a petrol powertrain offers comfort and convenience features like cruise control, auto headlamps, and a reverse parking camera. All variants are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, Isofix child seat anchorages, and a seat-belt reminder buzzer for front seats.