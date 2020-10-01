2020 Hyundai Verna SX (O) Turbo Long Term Review: Introduction

This is the new Verna in Turbo guise. It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol, which is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. And when it comes to driving, it is lovely! But, more on that in a future report. This time round, we will take you through the things we like and the things we don’t about the new Verna, especially when it comes to first impressions. And towards the end we will tell you what to expect in the next report.

Things We Like

As first impressions go, we like the design, we like the long list of equipment this SX (O) version comes with, we love the interior design and quality, and we also love the size and usability of the boot.

In terms of equipment, the Verna SX (O) packs mountains of it. But the things that really got us hooked include the ventilated seats. This has been a feature exclusive to high-end cars for so long, that to have it in a sub-Rs 20 lakh car feels elating and satisfactory. Having rake and reach adjustable steering along with a height adjustable driver’s seat is another big win for the Verna. It might not seem like a huge deal at first. But, when you have to spend long hours driving the car – commuting or otherwise – a natural, comfortable, and involving seating position these adjustments offer, is the need of the hour.

We also like the multimedia and the driver information system for the type and detailed information they offer. And then there’s the Bluelink app, the potential of which is extremely luring. Imagine starting your car from the comfort of your home to cool it before you arrive. Or, having a concierge service that helps you pick a place and delivers the driving directions to your MMI system at the touch of a button. So much pampering! The rest – boot, interior design, quality, etc. – we will touch upon next time.

What We Didn’t Like

There isn’t anything that one might find offensive or hate worthy on the new Verna. In fact, on paper, unless you sit down with a measuring tape, you’d be hard pressed to find anything disliking either. We did sit with a measuring tape and when it comes to interior dimensions, the Verna is short on head- and knee-room. It’s also not the easiest to get in and out of - especially for the older folks – given its low ingress / egress height. But apart from these, we really didn’t find anything.

What’s Next?

Maybe on spending more time driving it in various scenarios, different surfaces, and different load conditions, we will find more chinks in its armour. And possibly, more things to like about it as well. Next time then, we will tell you how the new Verna Turbo is to live with in the city based on commute, parking, fuel efficiency, ease of driving, and the works.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi