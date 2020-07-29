2020 New Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Interior dimensions compared

The Honda City has been one of the most spacious mid-size sedans in its segment, and the fifth-generation model offers even more space than the fourth-gen City. In fact,the old City had only one rival in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that outclassed it with its spacious interiors. But, with the arrival of the newer, bigger Honda City, it would be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Ciaz. So, let's find out which of these two offer better interior space.

Front Cabin Space

Both the cars feature well-appointed cabins with dual-tone black and beige interiors (all-black in the Ciaz S). But, where the City's cabin feels modern and uses better materials, the Ciaz's cabin looks dated and doesn't exude the same levels of the premium feel like the City.

While the City offers more legroom at the front, the Ciaz betters it convincingly in the headroom and shoulder room department. Even the seating comfort is marginally better in the Maruti Ciaz.

Front Cabin Space New Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Legroom (Max/min) 870/650mm 840/600mm Ideal legroom (77 back) 820mm 820mm Headroom(Max/min) 910/840mm 920mm Shoulder room 1260mm 1310mm Seat base length 490mm 520mm Backrest height 630mm 620mm Ingress 590mm 630mm

Rear Cabin Space

Round at the back, both the sedans get rear AC vents, a 12V charging socket and a retractable rear windshield curtain. But, when it comes to the rear-seat space, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the clear winner here as it offers best-in-class interior room. Despite the new City being longer and wider than the old model, the Ciaz offers more legroom (990mm) and shoulder room (1,350mm) than the City. The latter gets marginally more headroom at 910mm, against the Ciaz's 900mm headspace.

Further, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers better seating comfort with a longer seat base area (480mm) and more back support. And, since the seats are placed slightly higher, they offer better under-thigh support. On the flip side, you sit a tad lower in the new Honda City, which could be an issue for elderly occupants.

Rear Cabin Space New Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Legroom (Max/min) 960/720mm 990/800mm Ideal legroom (100 front) 820mm 800mm Headroom 910mm 900mm Shoulder room 1230mm 1350mm Seat base length 450mm 480mm Backrest height 600mm 630mm Ingress 590mm 620mm

Boot Space Capacity

On paper, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a class-leading boot space of 510-litres, compared to 506-litres in the Honda City. And when it comes to the boot layout, the Ciaz’s cargo area is wider and deeper in comparison. However, that doesn't make the City's boot any less usable. Both the cars' boot can swallow two large suitcases or three medium-sized bags with enough room for a couple of duffle bags and some carry-on bags.

Boot Space New Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Length/width/height 880/1020/510mm 1000/1380/600mm Loading lip height 710mm 760mm Loading lid height 1700mm 1740mm

Conclusion

When it comes to outright space, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is clearly more spacious of the two. However, the Honda City isn't far behind, and is, in fact, a better product overall that offers more features and is better built as well.