    2020 New Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Interior dimensions compared

    Ajinkya Lad

    30,138 Views
    Introduction

    The Honda City has been one of the most spacious mid-size sedans in its segment, and the fifth-generation model offers even more space than the fourth-gen City. In fact,the old City had only one rival in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that outclassed it with its spacious interiors. But, with the arrival of the newer, bigger Honda City, it would be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Ciaz. So, let's find out which of these two offer better interior space.

    Front Cabin Space

    Both the cars feature well-appointed cabins with dual-tone black and beige interiors (all-black in the Ciaz S). But, where the City's cabin feels modern and uses better materials, the Ciaz's cabin looks dated and doesn't exude the same levels of the premium feel like the City.

    While the City offers more legroom at the front, the Ciaz betters it convincingly in the headroom and shoulder room department. Even the seating comfort is marginally better in the Maruti Ciaz.

    Front Cabin SpaceNew Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Legroom (Max/min)870/650mm840/600mm
    Ideal legroom (77 back)820mm820mm
    Headroom(Max/min)910/840mm920mm
    Shoulder room1260mm1310mm
    Seat base length490mm520mm
    Backrest height630mm620mm
    Ingress590mm630mm

    Rear Cabin Space

    Round at the back, both the sedans get rear AC vents, a 12V charging socket and a retractable rear windshield curtain. But, when it comes to the rear-seat space, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the clear winner here as it offers best-in-class interior room. Despite the new City being longer and wider than the old model, the Ciaz offers more legroom (990mm) and shoulder room (1,350mm) than the City. The latter gets marginally more headroom at 910mm, against the Ciaz's 900mm headspace.

    Further, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers better seating comfort with a longer seat base area (480mm) and more back support. And, since the seats are placed slightly higher, they offer better under-thigh support. On the flip side, you sit a tad lower in the new Honda City, which could be an issue for elderly occupants.

    Rear Cabin SpaceNew Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Legroom (Max/min)960/720mm990/800mm
    Ideal legroom (100 front)820mm800mm
    Headroom910mm900mm
    Shoulder room1230mm1350mm
    Seat base length450mm480mm
    Backrest height600mm630mm
    Ingress590mm620mm

    Boot Space Capacity

    On paper, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a class-leading boot space of 510-litres, compared to 506-litres in the Honda City. And when it comes to the boot layout, the Ciaz’s cargo area is wider and deeper in comparison. However, that doesn't make the City's boot any less usable. Both the cars' boot can swallow two large suitcases or three medium-sized bags with enough room for a couple of duffle bags and some carry-on bags.

    Boot SpaceNew Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Length/width/height880/1020/510mm1000/1380/600mm
    Loading lip height710mm760mm
    Loading lid height1700mm1740mm

    Conclusion

    When it comes to outright space, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is clearly more spacious of the two. However, the Honda City isn't far behind, and is, in fact, a better product overall that offers more features and is better built as well.

