Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Ford EcoSport: Interior Dimensions compared

It was the Ford EcoSport that kick-started the sub-four metre segment back in 2012. Its unique offering of practicality and raised ride height like that of an SUV, managed in a compact dimension of a hatchback got everyone’s attention. Then in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came along and took the segment crown which it has retained till date. Both these sub-four metre SUVs make a compelling buy if you need a spacious city and highway runabout. But which amongst the two offer more space on the inside? Let’s find out.

Front Row Space

Where the EcoSport’s cabin is a mixture of old-school charm and modern features, the Vitara Brezza’s interior looks like an evolution of other Maruti products. Both of these cabins get a touchscreen unit (floating one in the EcoSport feels far superior though) and proper analogue dials for the instrument cluster. The seats are large and comfortable in both with ample support as well. If you are interested in numbers, there is 20mm more legroom in the EcoSport. Whereas the Vitara Brezza makes up for that 20mm in terms of headroom. And at 1400mm, the Ford offers 10mm more shoulder room too.

Front Row Space Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford EcoSport Legroom (Max/min) 790/560mm 810/600mm Ideal legroom (77 back) 680mm 670mm Headroom(Max/min) 1000mm 980mm Shoulder room 1390mm 1400mm Backrest height 560mm 590mm

Rear Row Space

It might not seem like it, but the EcoSport’s rear bench falls short by a few millimetres compared to the Vitara Brezza's. It falls short on legroom (840/610mm), headroom (950mm) and shoulder room (1310mm) in comparison to the Maruti Suzuki (900/660mm, 970mm, and 1340mm, respectively). But you sit lower in the EcoSport with larger seats compared to the Vitara Brezza, and that compensates for the dimension numbers. Also, neither of the two cars here gets rear AC vents. But the passengers get a provision of the centre armrest with cup holders, middle seat belt, rear door and back seat pockets and adjustable headrest. That said, the all-black cabin and upholstery in both the cars might make the rear occupants feel a lack of space.

Rear Seat Space Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford EcoSport Legroom (Max/min) 900/660mm 840/610mm Ideal legroom (100 front) 700mm 690mm Headroom 970mm 950mm Shoulder room 1340mm 1310mm Seat base length 470mm 490mm Backrest height 560mm 570mm

Boot Space

What makes the EcoSport stand out is the way its tailgate opens. Unlike other SUVs, the tailgate of the EcoSport is hinged on the left of the car. And it opens like a door and not a hatch. It also helps it with lower loading lip compared to the other sub-four metre SUVs. Also, it offers more boot space as well than what you get in the Vitara Brezza.

Boot Space Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford EcoSport Length/width/height 700/1020/480mm 700/1000/600mm Loading lip height 730mm 660mm

Conclusion

If you are looking for cabin space as the priority while buying either of these two sub-four metre SUVs, then you’d be happy to know that they aren’t too far apart on paper. Otherwise, neither of the two lack anything in terms of features, comfort or practicality be it for everyday usability or occasional long hauls.