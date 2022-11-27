Living with Citroen C3

How practical is it?

Given the segment in which the C3 is positioned, the cabin is quite practical with over ten storage and stowage spaces. While the front doors can hold one-litre bottles each, the rear ones have lesser space and can fit 500ml bottles. Then there’s the centre console area which can fit in three coffee cups and has a smartly placed two-deck storage space ahead of the gear lever. Even the small square cut-out, near the manual handbrake, is good to keep knick knacks like a wallet or a phone charger.

While no seats get adjustable headrests, they are comfortable and offer adequate shoulder and under-thigh support. The cushioning is slightly on the softer side, and the black fabric upholstery will be easy to clean. Moving to the back, the rear-row bench seat is best suited for two adults and the occupants also get two Type-A USB ports, backseat pockets, and power windows with a large glass area. However, the buttons of the latter are oddly placed on the front centre console which may take some time to get used to.

The C3’S boot has the capacity to gobble 315 litres of luggage and adding to the practicality are two hooks on either side that can further be used to hang small items of 3kg each. Moreover, the low boot lip makes accessing and loading big suitcases convenient.