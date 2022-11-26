Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid First Look

How is it on the outside?

Since its launch in 2005, the word Innova has become synonymous with an MPV-like design. The Crysta got a little more butch with thicker lines but still looked very much MPVish. This new car has moved away from that design language to a certain extent and has gone in for the crossover design (hence the cross in Hycross).

Up front, you get the massive Toyota chrome grille with the ‘T’ logo standing proudly in the middle. You get a thick bumper with chrome elements and full LED headlamps. In profile, you can see the heavily flared wheel arches, black cladding around the lower section of the profile and body-coloured door handles.

You get body-coloured ORVMs and a multi-spoke design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. We expect that the design for the 16-inch and 17-inch wheels will be slightly different while the wheel covers will mimic the design of the 16/17-inch wheels. The rear has the Toyota family look thanks to the middle section above the number plate slot. This is common with other Toyota vehicles like the Cayla and the Veloz in the Indonesian market where the Innova is very popular.

You get badging on both sides, a thick bumper and wrap-around tail lamps as part of the rear design. SUV design is the way to go and that’s now cemented by the fact that a car as popular and strong as the Innova has left its MPV origins for a closer-to-SUV look.