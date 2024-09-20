2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review

As for the transmission, the motor comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This Tiptronic transmission is quick and shifts gears smoothly to complement the punchy engine. There's Audi Drive Select with six customisable driving modes — Off-road, Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, and Individual. The latter allows the driver to tailor the Q8's performance according to his needs. One can change the steering, suspension, and drivetrain settings and it remains unchanged from its predecessor. Apart from the 'drive' select button on the dash, you simply push the gear stalk to activate Dynamic 'S' or even 'M' for manual shifting. It allows revving the engine till its redline at 6,500rpm where the engine's note is the most audible even though not very loud. And this seldom will be the case as the SUV gathers up speed very quickly and reaching triple-digit speeds is like a cakewalk. In fact, maintaining these speeds doesn't feel tiresome on the engine at all. And then with impressive high-speed stability, the Q8 can be a good grand tourer.

Now, the Q8 always scored high in the ride and handling department and it continues to do so. It's a big car and has a huge turning radius but still manages to do a fast U-turn with a quick steering with just above two turns lock-to-lock. This electromechanical power steering feels light and is a delight to use as in the city it feels like driving a smaller car rather than a big burly SUV. It weighs up nicely as the tacho needle starts moving towards higher speeds and even precisely steers the mammoth in the direction it’s pointed at.

The Q8's dynamics shine while taking back-to-back corners quickly and still keeping the passengers comfortable. This balanced ride and negligible body roll are all thanks to the suspension with damper control. Also, the huge 21-inch wheels with a wide contact patch offer phenomenal grip even in wet conditions. We never lost confidence or slowed down. Moreover, the Q8's ground clearance is good enough not to scrape anywhere. It quickly built up the confidence to overcome obstacles in the few diversions that we faced en route. Likewise, even if you miss a pothole or even a speed bump, it is quite forgiving and the car takes all of it in its stride. Not that you should go thumping or hammering the bad roads as the imperfections of the surfaces can be felt inside at high speeds. But then drive sanely and the SUV can even glide over rough surfaces without much suspension or road noise. Needless to say, it’s smooth on perfectly paved roads making it quite practical even for Indian road and driving conditions.