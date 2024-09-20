2024 Audi Q8 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Fantastic V6 performance
- Spacious cabin
- Discreet style
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited rear headroom
- Misses a few new-age tech
What is it?
The 2024 Audi Q8 has received a little nip and tuck while retaining its position as the brand's flagship coupe-styled SUV. The cosmetic tweaks are tastefully executed featuring L-shaped inserts on the redesigned grille, new air-intakes, 2D Audi logos, and the 21-inch graphite grey alloys with red brake callipers. Additionally, there are new HD Matrix LED headlamps with high beam laser assistance, four-way configurable light signatures, and a new pattern for the rear lighting insignia. Despite all these new striking elements, the car doesn't look flashy and still carries its size well with sophistication. Besides, its coupe-styled silhouette - featuring a sloping roof and muscular haunches - continues to project a sporty yet elegant road presence.
Is the cabin of the Q8 any good?
7 / 10
The changes inside are limited to new interior colour schemes and different stitching on the upholstery. So the charming Audi vibe is still there with the same layout, subtle colours, and interiors that look and feel expensive. Be it the dashboard or the three screens (instrument cluster, infotainment, AC controls), it still feels chic and modern. There's no scope for finding flaws or nit-picking the well-put-together and well-engineered cabin. Also, there's a good view of the surroundings from the inside and the tight rear-ward visibility is aided by the 360-degree camera while parking.
The Q8 remains to be a spacious four-seater SUV with ample space in the front row. Powered front seats ensure a comfortable seating position and provide good support without being overly body-hugging. In the second row, the sloping roofline compromises headroom for six-foot individuals but it's sufficient enough for 5'8' individuals like me with oodles of leg-, knee-, and shoulder-room. The backrest is comfortably reclined and gets an additional step-back adjustment to relax further. However, the middle seat is less accommodating, with a firm backrest and intrusive transmission tunnel.
As for the features, the Q8 is loaded with many comfort and convenience features. The notable ones include a four-zone climate control, Bang and Olufsen-sourced music system, wireless charger, customisable ambient lighting, four-spoke steering wheel and a button-less MMI Navigation Plus system with touch response that recognises handwriting as well. The only drawback is the system requires your eyes to be taken off the road if you have to provide any input or even change the AC setting. Moreover, soft-closing doors, window blinds, and electrically operated tailgate were welcome additions. However, what could have been delightful is the provision of a HUD, wireless Android Auto, massaging and ventilated seats, rear-passenger screens, electrically foldable rear seats, and autonomous driving tech.
It still boasts automatic parking, which takes time to detect parking spots, but works efficiently once it’s done. Apart from noteworthy safety features like eight airbags and ESP, Audi pre-sense basic initiates preventive protection measures like closing windows and pre-tensioning seatbelts in the event of emergency braking. However, we still believe a flagship SUV should have been equipped with a full-fledged ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) among the many modern-day convenience features and safety suite systems.
Is the Q8 good to drive?
7.5 / 10
Audi offers the Q8 in India in only one petrol engine option. It is a silent and refined 3.0-litre turbo-charged V6 petrol mill that churns out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This power is sent to all the wheels via the brand’s Quattro AWD system. Besides, this TFSI engine is coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which helps the SUV sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250kmph. It feels believable right from the word go with an instantaneous throttle response. The power delivery is immediate, almost electric, and never lets you feel you are driving a mammoth.
As for the transmission, the motor comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This Tiptronic transmission is quick and shifts gears smoothly to complement the punchy engine. There's Audi Drive Select with six customisable driving modes — Off-road, Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, and Individual. The latter allows the driver to tailor the Q8's performance according to his needs. One can change the steering, suspension, and drivetrain settings and it remains unchanged from its predecessor. Apart from the 'drive' select button on the dash, you simply push the gear stalk to activate Dynamic 'S' or even 'M' for manual shifting. It allows revving the engine till its redline at 6,500rpm where the engine's note is the most audible even though not very loud. And this seldom will be the case as the SUV gathers up speed very quickly and reaching triple-digit speeds is like a cakewalk. In fact, maintaining these speeds doesn't feel tiresome on the engine at all. And then with impressive high-speed stability, the Q8 can be a good grand tourer.
Now, the Q8 always scored high in the ride and handling department and it continues to do so. It's a big car and has a huge turning radius but still manages to do a fast U-turn with a quick steering with just above two turns lock-to-lock. This electromechanical power steering feels light and is a delight to use as in the city it feels like driving a smaller car rather than a big burly SUV. It weighs up nicely as the tacho needle starts moving towards higher speeds and even precisely steers the mammoth in the direction it’s pointed at.
The Q8's dynamics shine while taking back-to-back corners quickly and still keeping the passengers comfortable. This balanced ride and negligible body roll are all thanks to the suspension with damper control. Also, the huge 21-inch wheels with a wide contact patch offer phenomenal grip even in wet conditions. We never lost confidence or slowed down. Moreover, the Q8's ground clearance is good enough not to scrape anywhere. It quickly built up the confidence to overcome obstacles in the few diversions that we faced en route. Likewise, even if you miss a pothole or even a speed bump, it is quite forgiving and the car takes all of it in its stride. Not that you should go thumping or hammering the bad roads as the imperfections of the surfaces can be felt inside at high speeds. But then drive sanely and the SUV can even glide over rough surfaces without much suspension or road noise. Needless to say, it’s smooth on perfectly paved roads making it quite practical even for Indian road and driving conditions.
Should you buy the Q8?
7 / 10
The Audi Q8 offers a high driving position, smooth and power-packed performance, spacious cabin, relaxed ride, and is an engaging SUV to drive. However, more luxurious appointments could have made the car even more desirable. And it makes you rethink especially when it's priced at Rs. 1.39 crore on-road. On the other hand, its seven-seater sibling, the Q7, is priced less than that and offers an extra row of seating, more features, and the same reliability with an Audi badge. Besides, if you can splurge more and want to extract more performance, there's the RSQ8 for you for that true Audi Sport feel.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi