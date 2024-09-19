Tata Curvv Diesel DCT First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Curvv any good?

Tata Motors is late to the party, but they’ve come with heavy ammunition in tow. The interior of the Curvv can be had in multiple hues based on the choice of variant, and it’s not just black or white, as Tata has experimented with multiple colourways. The top-spec Accomplished + A variant we drove had the maroon theme blended alongside the contrasting black finish.

Starting with the backseat experience, there is a healthy amount of legroom to stretch your legs, even with the front seat set to my comfort. The shoulder room might be a tight fit based on the occupants’ frames, but it is the headroom that proved to be a real challenge. Seated in the standard position of the two-step reclining seat, my head was pretty close to the roof, so much that a small bump and I’d brush against the roof. The lesser said the better for taller occupants like one of our team members who happened to have barely a finger’s width to spare.

But with that out of the way, there is much to like about the Curvv. Tata has thrown every possible feature in the car, including the kitchen sink! Front-row passengers get ventilated seats while the driver’s side gets electric adjustment too. Then there’s the panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting that makes the cabin feel more breathable. There is a digital panel galore inside there, including a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment, new coloured unit for the driver’s display, one for the AC and multiple other controls, and even one on the steering wheel whose sole job is to reflect the Tata logo.

Then, there is the 500-litre bootspace, which gobbled up four medium-sized suitcases, three backpacks, and camera equipment of the crew, and still had space for another small bag, all in one car. The versatility goes one notch above with the 60:40 split seats. Notably, the quality of plastics, especially on the top side of the dashboard and doors gives a much more premium feel compared to most cars in the segment, and this is one feature that certainly stood out in my books. The Achilles heel, similar to most Tata cars we’ve tested in the past, is the fit and finish. Take the case of the section where the doors meet the dash and you will notice the uneven gaps or something we fondly call ‘Gokhale bridge’ (you’ll get this only if you’re familiar with Mumbai roads).

Safety is paramount at Tata Motors and this is evident with the Curvv too, as it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, speed alert system, hill hold control, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants right from the base variant itself.