2024 Hyundai Alcazar Petrol DCT First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Rear seat comfort
- Seven-seater flexibility
- Refinement
Why would I avoid it?
- Cramped third row
- Lacks road presence
What is it?
Currently, no other segment is as lively as the six/seven-seater SUV segment. Originally led by the likes of the Tata Safari and the Ford Endeavour two decades ago, this part of the market has countersigned a lot of action in the last few years thanks to cars like the Mahindra XUV 700, the new Tata Safari, the MG Hector and the Hyundai Alcazar. The latter has always been bit of a silent killer but it has also been around the longest without any major updates. Until now, that is, because Hyundai has updated the Alcazar for 2024 and what we have here might be the sweet spot in the variant line-up, the top-spec turbo-petrol model with the DCT automatic.
Like the Creta, the new Alcazar is an aesthetically pleasing-looking SUV with simple, clean lines. Thankfully, Hyundai has differentiated its two closely related models by using a different design direction. The Alcazar has a new face including a new bumper, grille and H-pattern DRLs that you will find on the Santa Fe sold globally. The blade-like design for the 18-inch wheels is also completely new and so is the rear section with the connected taillight and a sharper-looking bumper.
Is the cabin of the Alcazar any good?
The look and feel of the cabin have always been amongst the strongest suits of the Alcazar. On the face of it, this new interior offers more bang for your buck with additional features (Read: ADAS, rear seat ventilation) and seemingly higher-quality materials. Let’s see what it’s actually like.
The cabin of this top-spec Signature variant is nicely appointed and feels premium for the money. Soft-touch padding is everywhere, supplemented by quality silver trim highlights around the air vents, door pads and the centre console. The dual-tone dash is finished in a different shade of brown this time around and instead of black, Hyundai has used what looks like a very dark shade of blue for the dash, the door pads and the seat upholstery. The overall look has been mostly carried over from the Creta, but that’s not a bad thing because we like the Creta’s interior.
Hyundai hasn’t made any improvements to the space inside. This new model has the same amount of legroom, headroom and shoulder room as the previous Alcazar. Nonetheless, the front seats are comfortable and offer ample under-thigh and lateral support. Both get a cooling function and powered adjustment, too. The visibility, like before, is great thanks to the relatively slim A-pillars and the low-set dash. As for space and comfort at the back, the second row is the place to be. Hyundai has improved the second row accommodation which is one of the strongest selling points of the previous Alcazar. Of course, you still get a massive panoramic sunroof (only available in petrol variants), tray tables, rear window blinds and individual seats to elevate the experience of being chauffeured around. For this new model, Hyundai has one upped the game by adding a cooling function for the second-row seats and an adjustable seat squab. The latter is extremely effective when it comes to under-thigh support and overall, there is nothing to even nitpick the rear seating for what it offers in terms of comfort. That said, the Alcazar isn’t the most spacious SUV in its segment and it shows when we talk sheer space in the second and third rows. The shoulder room and headroom is more than adequate but the second-row legroom is a bit lacking even with the seats pushed back.
The Alcazar’s third row seating is a typical 5+2 arrangement which means it’s not the most spacious third row and is good for short journeys at best. The access to the third row is surprisingly easy and once you are seated, the backrest can be adjusted for recline as well which makes things somewhat better when you have to go the distance.
Is the Alcazar good to drive?
For this test, we have the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol version that’s paired with a seven-speed DCT. The powertrain makes 160bhp and 250Nm, not mind-blowing figures if I am honest but more than sufficient for a car of this size. This engine is fairly good on refinement although it isn’t as silky smooth as the 2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that the Alcazar originally came with. Out on the road, the Alcazar feels brisk right from the word go – sure this turbo engine needs revs to deliver a punch but it never feels stressed even under load or when gaining momentum at triple-digit speeds, as we found out on our drive through the picturesque highways around Udaipur.
The Alcazar responds well to throttle inputs if the revs are low and that’s despite turbocharging. Post 2,500rpm there is a bit of a spike in power delivery on boost which makes progress noticeably quicker. As for refinement, this engine spins eagerly till the redline without sounding coarse but the build-up in speed isn’t that strong near the top-end as power tapers off post 5,000rpm. The 7-speed DCT is quick and efficient on part throttle. The most impressive thing though is that it doesn’t let the car lurch in stop-and-go traffic.
The ride and handling setup is quite user-friendly which is typical of a family SUV. What this also means is that the Alcazar is not going to set your world on fire if you decide to chuck it through some corners – the steering is light but the feel is inconsistent off-center. There is also more body roll than what you would expect. On the plus side, the Alcazar retains the Creta’s high levels of refinement over bad roads – road noise is minimal and the suspension remains quiet as it irons out jittery surfaces. What’s worth noting is that the Alcazar’s low-speed ride is on the firmer side but it’s never to the point that it’s uncomfortable.
Should you buy the Alcazar?
There is a lot to like about the Alcazar facelift. At the end of the day, it is yet another outcome of Hyundai hitting most of the right notes. As a family SUV, it nails the brief well, featuring strong performance, and a high-quality interior that’s loaded to the roofline. Now if you are in the market for a spacious seven-seater SUV that can challenge bad roads with ease, I would point you towards the Tata Safari or even the Mahindra XUV 700, but for pretty much anything else, the Alcazar is more than up for the job. It’s got an extremely comfortable second row of seats and the additional features like ADAS, ventilated rear seats, adjustable under-thigh support and the twin digital displays make it a nicer car to live with every day. It’s not ridiculously priced either. It’s more affordable than before and that in itself is a big enough reason to check it out if you are looking for a family SUV right now.
Photography: Kapil Angane