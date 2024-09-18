2024 Hyundai Alcazar Petrol DCT First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Alcazar any good?

The look and feel of the cabin have always been amongst the strongest suits of the Alcazar. On the face of it, this new interior offers more bang for your buck with additional features (Read: ADAS, rear seat ventilation) and seemingly higher-quality materials. Let’s see what it’s actually like.

The cabin of this top-spec Signature variant is nicely appointed and feels premium for the money. Soft-touch padding is everywhere, supplemented by quality silver trim highlights around the air vents, door pads and the centre console. The dual-tone dash is finished in a different shade of brown this time around and instead of black, Hyundai has used what looks like a very dark shade of blue for the dash, the door pads and the seat upholstery. The overall look has been mostly carried over from the Creta, but that’s not a bad thing because we like the Creta’s interior.

Hyundai hasn’t made any improvements to the space inside. This new model has the same amount of legroom, headroom and shoulder room as the previous Alcazar. Nonetheless, the front seats are comfortable and offer ample under-thigh and lateral support. Both get a cooling function and powered adjustment, too. The visibility, like before, is great thanks to the relatively slim A-pillars and the low-set dash. As for space and comfort at the back, the second row is the place to be. Hyundai has improved the second row accommodation which is one of the strongest selling points of the previous Alcazar. Of course, you still get a massive panoramic sunroof (only available in petrol variants), tray tables, rear window blinds and individual seats to elevate the experience of being chauffeured around. For this new model, Hyundai has one upped the game by adding a cooling function for the second-row seats and an adjustable seat squab. The latter is extremely effective when it comes to under-thigh support and overall, there is nothing to even nitpick the rear seating for what it offers in terms of comfort. That said, the Alcazar isn’t the most spacious SUV in its segment and it shows when we talk sheer space in the second and third rows. The shoulder room and headroom is more than adequate but the second-row legroom is a bit lacking even with the seats pushed back.

The Alcazar’s third row seating is a typical 5+2 arrangement which means it’s not the most spacious third row and is good for short journeys at best. The access to the third row is surprisingly easy and once you are seated, the backrest can be adjusted for recline as well which makes things somewhat better when you have to go the distance.