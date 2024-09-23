MG Windsor EV First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Spacious rear seat
- Plush cabin
- Zippy performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Bouncy ride
- Doesn’t feel as ‘Business Class’ as claimed
What is it?
MG Motor is highly optimistic about the success of its recently launched Windsor EV, which offers the dimensions of a mid-size SUV at the price of a compact-size car. So, it's about time we test the new MG Windsor EV. With a starting ex-showroom price of just Rs. 9.99 lakh (conditions apply), this all-new EV has much to prove.
When it comes to the design, the Windsor EV flaunts the MPV-like shape, connected light bars at the front and rear, an extended A-pillar that seamlessly merges into the short bonnet, and smooth body panels all around. It may not be a head-turner, but it exudes a simple, no-nonsense vibe that's easy to appreciate.
The EV nature of this car is evident in many design elements, such as the blanked-off grille, front fender-mounted charging port, and the overall 'AeroGlide' design. These exterior features unmistakably highlight the characteristics of the Windsor EV, barring the 18-inch alloy wheels that appear rather normal without any flashy aero inserts.
The dimensions and space management of the Windsor EV are commendable. It measures 4,295mm in length, 2,126mm in width, and stands 1,677mm tall. Additionally, the wheelbase is 2,700mm with a ground clearance of 186mm. These proportions translate into a spacious interior, including a boot that can accommodate 604 litres of luggage.
Is the cabin of the Windsor EV any good?
The cabin is where all the fruity stuff is. The level of premium-ness this cabin has is something, which no other car has to offer in this price category. Everything feels plush, aligned, upmarket, and well put together.
The dashboard has a flat design thanks to the elongated pillars and raked windscreen. Dominating the dashboard is a huge 15.6-inch infotainment display, which not only gets loads of features but also a minimal and intuitive user interface. It runs on the latest software that MG offers, alongside Jio-powered services, significantly enhancing the overall software experience.
OTT apps, games, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity, Play Store, theme store, phone mirroring, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, you name it, and the MG Windsor’s infotainment probably has it.
However, there are a few issues worth mentioning. First, the ORVMs and headlamp controls are integrated into the touchscreen, meaning you rely solely on the infotainment system for these controls. If the system hangs—as it did during our time with the car—you’ll need to restart the vehicle to resolve the issue.
Returning to the cabin, every surface where your hand naturally rests is covered with either soft-touch material or a premium wooden texture. That said, there are plenty of storage options too, with a huge cup holder in the centre console, underneath the floating console, centre armrest, and even on either end of the flat dashboard, which can hold a can of chips just perfectly.
The seats themselves offer a touch of luxury with a quilted leatherette finish. While the driver’s seat features electrical adjustment, the co-driver must make do with manual levers. Nevertheless, both seats have a ventilation function.
Moving to the rear, or ‘Business Class’ seats, as the brand calls them, they nearly live up to that name. The 135-degree recline function is quite useful and adds to the comfort. The overall space, including legroom, shoulder room, and headroom, is more than adequate, even for passengers of my height (5'11').
There’s a USB charging port, rear AC vent, large window area, adjustable headrests for all passengers, three-point seatbelts, flat floor, and a large fixed glass roof that enhances the feeling of luxury. However, some features typical of true business class are missing. For example, there are no sun blinds for the rear windows or windscreen, no rear entertainment display, and no provision to mount one. Finally, a rear retractable laptop tray would have enhanced the feeling of being chauffeured in a business-class seat.
That said, the MG Windsor EV is packed with features such as an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel, automatic climate control with physical controls, cruise control, 360-degree camera, Infinity-sourced nine speakers, customisable ambient lighting, one-touch up/down function for all windows, auto wipers and headlamps, telescopic steering wheel, and six airbags. Meanwhile, the automaker has omitted the ADAS suite to keep costs down.
Is the Windsor EV good to drive?
The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38kWh battery pack, which is standard across the range. This battery unit is IP67-rated and is paired with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. In this configuration, the MG Windsor EV produces 134bhp and 200Nm of peak torque, with a claimed range of 331km on a single charge. The car supports 45kW maximum fast charging, allowing for a zero to 80 per cent charge in just 55 minutes.
When it comes to drivability, the MG Windsor EV offers functionality similar to the Comet EV. There’s no start/stop button; instead, you press the brake, and the EV is ready to go. A kill switch located beneath the steering column serves as a backup. Then, the drive selector is a stalk mounted behind the steering wheel, making it easy to use.
The Windsor EV features four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, normal, and Sport, along with three regenerative braking modes. Like most EVs, it delivers instantaneous power with little to no lag, except in the Eco+ and Eco modes. While the Windsor EV isn't specifically designed as a driver's car, it can deliver impressive performance in Sports mode, where it seems to forget its crossover or MPV characteristics and accelerates rapidly. Most owners will likely use the normal mode, setting the regen level to either normal or heavy for a decent driving experience. The heavy regen mode is particularly useful for recapturing energy in the battery.
The steering wheel is light to use and the overall manoeuvrability of this big car is much aided due to that. While it isn’t slick or precise, it gets the job done. Additionally, the steering gains weight gradually with speed, providing confidence during highway driving. However, I found the controls on the steering wheel a bit inconvenient. The left-side buttons manage cruise control and ORVM adjustment, while the right-side buttons handle media controls. During our drive, I accidentally adjusted the ORVMs instead of the cruise control speed multiple times.
Moving on, the visibility is excellent, thanks to the large windscreen and window areas, along with a gap between the A-pillars. The 360-degree camera is also helpful in tight spots, offering a clear feed on the large infotainment screen.
The Windsor EV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec version. The overall ride quality is acceptable, with the car gliding over minor potholes and undulations effortlessly. However, sharper potholes can cause excessive vertical movement, and at higher speeds, a loud thud can be expected due to the stiff suspension setup, which bottoms out in such situations. Additionally, the Windsor EV exhibits a notable amount of body roll due to its boxy stance and high ground clearance.
Should you buy the MG Windsor EV?
The Windsor EV is a good family car with ample space, features, and comfort. With a lower upfront cost and battery rental schemes explained in detail in a recent article, the Windsor EV is poised as a compelling choice. Typically, EVs are purchased as secondary vehicles for premeditated usage. But would you really want a 4.3-metre-long electric crossover alongside a similarly sized ICE SUV in your garage? I’ll leave that decision to you.
In simple terms, consider buying the Windsor EV if you have a fixed or predictable commute for maximum savings with the BaaS (Battery as a Service) program. If you’re transitioning to an EV for the first time and want brand support regarding battery warranty, charging ease, EV ecosystem, buy-back schemes, and more, then this might be the right choice for you.
Pictures by - Kapil Angane