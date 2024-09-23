MG Windsor EV First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Windsor EV any good?

The cabin is where all the fruity stuff is. The level of premium-ness this cabin has is something, which no other car has to offer in this price category. Everything feels plush, aligned, upmarket, and well put together.

The dashboard has a flat design thanks to the elongated pillars and raked windscreen. Dominating the dashboard is a huge 15.6-inch infotainment display, which not only gets loads of features but also a minimal and intuitive user interface. It runs on the latest software that MG offers, alongside Jio-powered services, significantly enhancing the overall software experience.

OTT apps, games, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity, Play Store, theme store, phone mirroring, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, you name it, and the MG Windsor’s infotainment probably has it.

However, there are a few issues worth mentioning. First, the ORVMs and headlamp controls are integrated into the touchscreen, meaning you rely solely on the infotainment system for these controls. If the system hangs—as it did during our time with the car—you’ll need to restart the vehicle to resolve the issue.

Returning to the cabin, every surface where your hand naturally rests is covered with either soft-touch material or a premium wooden texture. That said, there are plenty of storage options too, with a huge cup holder in the centre console, underneath the floating console, centre armrest, and even on either end of the flat dashboard, which can hold a can of chips just perfectly.

The seats themselves offer a touch of luxury with a quilted leatherette finish. While the driver’s seat features electrical adjustment, the co-driver must make do with manual levers. Nevertheless, both seats have a ventilation function.

Moving to the rear, or ‘Business Class’ seats, as the brand calls them, they nearly live up to that name. The 135-degree recline function is quite useful and adds to the comfort. The overall space, including legroom, shoulder room, and headroom, is more than adequate, even for passengers of my height (5'11').

There’s a USB charging port, rear AC vent, large window area, adjustable headrests for all passengers, three-point seatbelts, flat floor, and a large fixed glass roof that enhances the feeling of luxury. However, some features typical of true business class are missing. For example, there are no sun blinds for the rear windows or windscreen, no rear entertainment display, and no provision to mount one. Finally, a rear retractable laptop tray would have enhanced the feeling of being chauffeured in a business-class seat.

That said, the MG Windsor EV is packed with features such as an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel, automatic climate control with physical controls, cruise control, 360-degree camera, Infinity-sourced nine speakers, customisable ambient lighting, one-touch up/down function for all windows, auto wipers and headlamps, telescopic steering wheel, and six airbags. Meanwhile, the automaker has omitted the ADAS suite to keep costs down.