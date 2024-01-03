CarWale
    Tata Harrier waiting period stretches up to 10 weeks in January 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    674 వ్యూస్
    Tata Harrier waiting period stretches up to 10 weeks in January 2024
    • Prices start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Offered in single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options

    Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Harrier, in India in October 2023. This is the first major update for this five-seater SUV after its launch in 2019. Since then, this Mahindra XUV700 rival has continued its strong demand amongst SUV enthusiasts, thus resulting in a certain waiting period.

    Currently, customers planning to buy the Tata Harrier will have to wait for eight to 10 weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai, and the duration may vary depending on the dealer, variant, colour, and other factors. We recommend you contact your nearest authorised dealership to know more about this.

    On the equipment front, the facelifted Harrier comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless mobile connectivity, new touchscreen aircon panel with toggle switches, JBL-sourced speakers, air purifier, and an illuminated panoramic sunroof.

    Under the hood, the Harrier solely comes powered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Customers can configure this motor either with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter unit.

    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    ఇండియాలో టాటా హారియర్ ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 19.60 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 18.67 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 18.91 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 18.92 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 17.54 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 19.32 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 18.11 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 17.61 లక్షలు

