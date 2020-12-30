Renault Triber RXL Easy-R AMT: Introduction

Introduction

We at Carwale love our automatic cars. The convenience they offer in our traffic congested city is just fantastic. Now I was happy with my long term MG Hector, however our photographer, Kapil managed to take it off my hands. So I was just hoping the next car that comes to me is an automatic too and thankfully I was lucky enough to get one. Presenting my new long termer, the Renault Triber AMT.

We have already reviewed the Triber AMT and you can check out the video in the link. Since its inception we have always liked how the Triber looks. It’s the right mix of Crossover, SUV and MPV. And what is even more impressive is that even with its sub-4 meter length it still manages to look proportional. All it needs is bigger wheels and chunkier tyres which would definitely adds to the looks.

And it’s not just the looks, the highlight of the Triber is also its practicality. You get two glove boxes, central cooled storage, bottle holders and the flexible seating means the possibilities are just endless. And you only notice the importance of these little storage place when you have a full house inside the car.

Now let’s talk about the most important part, the AMT gearbox. Now this is what adds further value to the Triber. Carrying as many as 7 passengers and no clutch to think about in the tight and traffic infested confines of the city, I’m already sold on the idea.

Then of course there is the fact that despite being a people mover, the Triber is an absolute breeze to drive. The sub-4 meter footprint means it fits in the city well and the light controls means it’s easy to maneuver.

The Triber is going to see a lot of use and I intent to use it in as many real world situations possible to see how it performs so stay tuned.

Pictures By Kaustubh Gandhi

Vehicle log

Odometer - 3,191 km

Kilometres this month - NA

Displayed Average - 14.6 kmpl