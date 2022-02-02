Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG 4Matic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- 300bhp offers blazing performance
- Doesn’t lose out on practicality
- No competition in the performance crossover segment
Why would I avoid it?
- Somewhat understated
- Not a true-blue AMG
- Stiff ride gets jarring at times
Verdict
Does an entry-level family SUV from Mercedes need 300 horsepower? No. But does the GLA35 AMG has 300 horsepower? Heck yeah, it does! Why would you buy a 300 horsepower GLA in the first place? The fact that it’s the only performance-oriented SUV that can get your pulse racing for its price. There’s no arch-nemesis like RS/S Q3, or an M-packed X1 yet. And there won’t be any time soon. So, if you want an exhilaration-packed pocket rocket that’s more practical than, say Mini Cooper JCW, the GLA35 AMG makes perfect sense. As much sense as Queen Marie-Antoinette suggesting to eat a cake when bread was out of the question.
Engine and Performance
8 / 10
In the AMG hierarchy, the 53 AMG is where things start to get interesting with a V6 and clever mild-hybrid wizardry coming into the mix. Below it, the 45 AMG, too, has some ballistic ordnance, being the most powerful four-cylinder in the world. What we are wielding here is the 35, the gateway into the world of AMG. It gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder dealing out 302bhp and 400Nm sent to the 4Matic AWD system through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.
At idling, it’s the exhaust burble that announces the motor’s intention way before pressing that accelerator pedal. It’s a deep guttural sound, resounding most of the vicinity under its rasping noise on a cold winter morning we had it. This raucous only gets better (or worse, you decide) as the tachometer needle climbs. Unlike a full-blown AMG, this motor is sedate at slow speeds, easy to drive, with no real drama. At light throttle, it goes around being inconspicuous and bystanders won’t give it a second glance.
But this 35 AMG has enough firepower. It can bring a smirk on your face each time you get on the gas, without that fiendish thought of going through your tyres quickly or waking up your neighbours from their slumbers. This 35AMG has got the sweet balance of usable power that will shove you down the seat when hurried and keep you there till the redline. It’s got some pop and crackles in store too and gets you to questionable speeds on a good stretch of tarmac.
Smashing the throttle could yield an exciting result – 0-100kmph in a brisk 5.46 seconds in our tests. In-gear acceleration from 20kmph to 80kmph took 3.30 seconds, similarly 40kmph to 100kmph came up in 3.82 seconds. These times are achievable while the twin scrolls of the turbo are on a boil though. Meanwhile, the gearbox downshifts quickly as well – this dual-clutch transmission is slick at its job of finding the right gear each time.
There are five drive modes on offer. In the Sport Plus mode, the GLA35 is the liveliest. It’s eager, like an excited kitten, with its acceleration, gearshifts, steering response, and suspension. Meanwhile, for everyday drivability, Comfort mode is the best bet. It subdues everything to the necessary level yet doesn’t feel dull, balancing out everyday usability and driving fun.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
The ride quality becomes the tradeoff when getting this sportier GLA over the standard. We have driven the GLA220d and were impressed by its absorption on all roads bumps and imperfections. Over here, the 19-inch wheels are wrapped by 235/50 section Michelin rubber. There are adaptive dampers as well which can be configured through three settings via a button. In the comfiest Comfort mode, it can be jittery but livable. You can feel most of the road’s surface but feels pliant when driven on a smooth tarmac surface. Then there’s the Sport Plus setting where the dampers are stiffened and the ride gets even more jarring. For everyday drivability, it can get a bit too much, especially if you want your Three-Pointed Star to be comfortable rather than disconcerting. On the upside, this being a crossover, can take in badly made speed breakers without the need of clenching your teeth.
Going less than two turns lock-to-lock, the steering is quick and responsive. It doesn’t alter much when rowing through the drive modes, but the steering response is fairly adept which isn’t generally expected from a compact crossover. With an all-wheel-drive system cleverly putting down power on all four corners, the GLA35’s quick steering inspires confidence to push it harder. There’s a surprising amount of grip on offer and the body roll is barely felt – more like a hatchback rather than a crossover.
Interior Space and Comfort
8 / 10
It’s a modern-day Mercedes, with an AMG badge. Thus, the cabin is sporty yet comfortable and festooned with all the extravagances. First up, the large MBUX display is bright, colourful, and offers loads of informatics and touch of the button – whether you access it from the steering wheel, touchpad on the centre console, or directly through the touchscreen itself. Our favourites are those trademark circular air vents. Also, the milled shiny metal inserts seen all around the cabin make it feel more premium and in a league of much more expensive Three-Pointed Stars.
There’s suede-like upholstery with red contrast stitch and the seatbelts are done in bright red. These seats also offer great support in all the right areas and have an electric adjustment for getting that right driving position. The visibility all around is good thanks to large windows, raised seating position, and a clear view of the upright bonnet. It’s also ergonomic with easy-to-reach controls and buttons, without deviating your attention from the road.
Move to the back and the rear bench are done in a sportier wrap. There’s a good amount of headroom and decent legroom. But the seats could offer slightly more under-thigh support, especially for the middle passenger. The seatback also has a nice inclination, so long hours in the back shouldn’t be discomforting. Lastly, the boot carries a spare tyre, which could reduce its usability. But apart from that little niggle, the boot is sufficiently large with a low loading lip and large opening area. Even the seats get a 40:20:40 split to move large items in the back of your AMG-powered crossover.
Feature and Equipment
9 / 10
The 35AMG guise gets sportier bits like Panamericana grille, larger bumpers both fore and aft with diffusers and dual integrated exhaust tips, 19-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels with larger disc brakes on all four corners, along with Multibeam LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. The GLA35 is available in five colour options including the ‘on-request colour option’— Patagonia Red, that you see in these pictures. On the inside, there are sports seat, two-part sunroof, electric seats with memory function for both front passengers, climate control, MBUX touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, a premium Burmester music system, aluminium foot pedals, electric tailgate, a rearview camera, cruise control, and 64 colours ambient lighting. In terms of safety, there are adaptive headlamps, active brake assist, tyre pressure monitor, active bonnet, many airbags, and park assist and stability assist program.
Conclusion
The Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG is difficult to recapitulate. Based on the new-gen GLA, which in itself is a huge improvement over the first-gen model, it doesn’t have a maddeningly powerful AMG engine but a humble four-cylinder that Mercedes went to town with. It’s assembled right here in India as well, not Affalterbach.
What makes the GLA35 special is that it’s unpredictably a sensible buy because it's practical compared to its low-slung sibling, the A35. What’s more, the GLA35 is easily a comfortable daily driver that can double up for work or school commutes, it can also be a fun ride in some adventurous escapades. And it has enough power to assure you are never late to your destination and reach there with a big grin plastered on your face.
