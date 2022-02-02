Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG 4Matic First Drive Review

At idling, it’s the exhaust burble that announces the motor’s intention way before pressing that accelerator pedal. It’s a deep guttural sound, resounding most of the vicinity under its rasping noise on a cold winter morning we had it. This raucous only gets better (or worse, you decide) as the tachometer needle climbs. Unlike a full-blown AMG, this motor is sedate at slow speeds, easy to drive, with no real drama. At light throttle, it goes around being inconspicuous and bystanders won’t give it a second glance.

But this 35 AMG has enough firepower. It can bring a smirk on your face each time you get on the gas, without that fiendish thought of going through your tyres quickly or waking up your neighbours from their slumbers. This 35AMG has got the sweet balance of usable power that will shove you down the seat when hurried and keep you there till the redline. It’s got some pop and crackles in store too and gets you to questionable speeds on a good stretch of tarmac.

Smashing the throttle could yield an exciting result – 0-100kmph in a brisk 5.46 seconds in our tests. In-gear acceleration from 20kmph to 80kmph took 3.30 seconds, similarly 40kmph to 100kmph came up in 3.82 seconds. These times are achievable while the twin scrolls of the turbo are on a boil though. Meanwhile, the gearbox downshifts quickly as well – this dual-clutch transmission is slick at its job of finding the right gear each time.

There are five drive modes on offer. In the Sport Plus mode, the GLA35 is the liveliest. It’s eager, like an excited kitten, with its acceleration, gearshifts, steering response, and suspension. Meanwhile, for everyday drivability, Comfort mode is the best bet. It subdues everything to the necessary level yet doesn’t feel dull, balancing out everyday usability and driving fun.