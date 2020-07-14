CarWale
    2020 New Honda City vs New Hyundai Verna: Interior dimensions compared

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Introduction

    Hot on the heels of the updated Hyundai Verna facelift, Honda introduced the new-gen City. We have driven both the cars, and you can read our First Drive reviews over here - Verna and City. Since the fifth-gen City has grown in size, there’s more cabin space than before. On the other hand, the rear cabin space has been the current-gen Verna’s Achilles’ heels. With two new cars in the C-segment, let us take a look at the cabin space on offer between both and see which one makes a viable choice.

    Front Cabin Space

    Honda All New City Front Row Seats

    At first, both sedans seem to offer an equal amount of space in the front seats. And if we delve deeper into the numbers (see the table below), there’s not much difference there either. But one aspect where the City triumphs is the legroom, which is much more than the Hyundai. Where the Hyundai Turbo gets an all-black cabin, the standard version gets a similar black-beige interior as the City. This being a new-gen model, the new City benefits from a redesigned cabin layout with many new features. However, the Verna offers equipment like wireless charging, cooled front seats, and connected car buttons on ORVM which the City still misses out. Both the cars also get digital instrument cluster now, and we also loved the City’s new and improved touchscreen infotainment system, but the one in the Verna is a league above. 

    Front Cabin SpaceNew Hyundai Verna2020New Honda City
    Legroom (Max/min)840/630mm870/650mm
    Ideal legroom (77 back)660mm820mm
    Headroom(Max/min)930/870mm910/840mm
    Shoulder room1270mm1260mm
    Seat base length500mm490mm
    Backrest height630mm630mm
    Ingress570mm590mm

    Rear Cabin Space

    Honda All New City Second Row Seats

    Now here is where the difference between the two becomes apparent. The City’s large door makes the ingress easier which is comparatively a tad tighter in the Verna. You are welcomed to ample legroom in the Honda at 960/720mm compared to Verna’s 810/580mm. Even the headroom of 91mm is more in the City than what you get in the Verna (87mm). Although the City doesn’t get an adjustable headrest at the back, the fixed ones are large and provide proper support. That said, seats in both the sedans are comfortable and well angled providing sufficient support. But sitting three in the back would still be a squeeze in both the cars. In terms of equipment at the back, you get rear AC vents in both, but where the Verna offers a USB port, the City comes with two 12V outlets.

    Rear Cabin SpaceNew Hyundai Verna2020 New Honda City
    Legroom (Max/min)810/580mm960/720mm
    Ideal legroom (100 front)670mm820mm
    Headroom870mm910mm
    Shoulder room1240mm1230mm
    Seat base length480mm450mm
    Backrest height700mm600mm
    Ingress590mm590mm

    Boot Space

    Honda All New City Open Boot/Trunk

    Surprisingly, the Verna makes up for the lack of rear cabin space by offering a slightly larger boot space than the City’s. Both these cars can swallow three medium-sized suitcases easily, or two suitcases with room to spare for a couple of duffle bags and other knick-knacks. Even the low loading lip has a large opening on both the sedans.

    Boot SpaceNew Hyundai Verna2020 New Honda City
    Length/width/height1010/1100/460mm880/1020/510mm
    Loading lip height720mm710mm
    Loading lid height1690mm1700mm

    Conclusion

    Honda All New City Right Front Three Quarter

    If you are looking for an outright spacious cabin, the All New City is a no brainer. It is large, comfortable and spacious on the inside. However, the Hyundai Verna makes a case for itself by offering segment-first equipment along with a good overall package. As for a proper Comparison Road Test between these two arch-nemesis, stay tuned to CarWale.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

