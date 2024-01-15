CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift base E variant arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta facelift base E variant arrives at dealership
    • To be launched in India tomorrow
    • Offered in seven variants

    Hyundai India will launch the Creta facelift in the country tomorrow, 16 January, 2024. This will possibly be the biggest launch of the year for the Korean automaker in India. The bookings of the same have already commenced and now ahead of the official reveal, the entry-level base variant of the SUV was spied at a dealership.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the Creta facelift gets a redesigned front fascia with new LED DRLs, blacked-out grille, silver skid plate, and fender-mounted turn indicators. However, this particular variant also misses out on alloy wheels, connecting DRLs, LED projector headlamps, roof rails, keyless entry, rear wiper, and rear defogger.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Creta base variant will be equipped with a smaller eight-inch infotainment system, manual AC, digital instrument cluster, manually adjustable IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and dual-tone interior theme.

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta facelift will come equipped with three powertrains – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Upon arrival, the SUV will compete against the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the mid-size SUV segment.

    हुंडई क्रेटा फ़ेसलिफ़्ट इमेज
    हुंडई क्रेटा फ़ेसलिफ़्ट
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 लाख
    अनुमानित प्राइस
