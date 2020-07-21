Datsun Redigo - Old vs New

Datsun found a success kid in the Redigo when it was introduced in India back in 2016. Squarely aimed at India’s highest-selling car, the Alto , the radical design and tall-boy stance of the Redigo found many takers. And the carmaker also kept updating the entry-level hatchback from time to time, introducing a bigger 1.0-litre engine and AMT automatic gearbox. Now, after four years, the Redigo has received a mid-life update in the form of a comprehensive facelift. Let us take a detailed look at what has changed in the new Redigo.

Exterior and Styling

Although it was subdued to a great extent from the 2014 concept, the previous Redigo managed to stand out from other entry-level hatchback owing to its Kei car-like styling. The tight lines, stout nose, high-placed windows and sculpted rear bumpers packed into tiny dimensions with no overhangs made it look like a quirky little car.

Now, with the update, the characteristic Datsun grille has drastically grown in size. This mesh grille with chrome surround now occupies the entire fascia. But the sleeker and sharper looking headlamps compensate for it and adds subtlety to the design. Our favourite element are those vertical L-shaped LED DRLs integrated with circular fog lamps in the incision on either side. Meanwhile, the bash plate is now finished in black compared to the silver ones on the older model. In profile, there are no changes except new wheel-cover design. But at the back, the tail lamps get a new LED signature. Overall, the new Datsun Redigo has become more contemporary while retaining its quirkiness.

Interior and Features

Similar to the Go/Go Plus, the Redigo’s cabin has undergone a thorough makeover. The old-school and simple dashboard has been replaced by a modern layout which seems more ergonomic too. There’s an inclusion of an infotainment screen with air vents placed above it and newer air-con controls below. The centre console is reworked too. On a flip side, the steering wheel is carried over from the older car, and even though the instrument cluster behind it gets some tweaks in terms of stickers and colours, it’s the same unit as before. That said, we loved the contrast silver-finished insert running across the dashboard and lower down on the centre console.

In terms of feature upgrades, the new Redigo gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear parking sensor. Meanwhile, the eight-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a rearview camera, removable parcel tray and internal adjustment for ORVM.

Powertrain

Datsun has carried over the two engine and gearbox options for the facelift of the Redigo, albeit they are now upgraded to comply with BS6 norms. So the 0.8-litre petrol motor makes 54bhp and 72Nm while the slightly bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard with both the engines, but the 1.0-litre unit gets an optional AMT.

Conclusion

With the facelift, the Datsun Redigo is once again ready to make a case for itself against other entry-level hatchbacks in its segment. Not only is it better looking now, but it also gets an up-to-date cabin and features. We will surely bring a detailed First Drive Review of the Redigo, so stay tuned to CarWale.