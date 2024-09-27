2025 BMW X3 First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the X3 any good?

Inside, there's a familiar feel to the X3's cabin. The curved TFT display that doubles up as the driver information screen and the central touchscreen for the multimedia system is something we have already seen on the new 7 and 5 Series. The display is crisp; the touch is responsive; and the central screen is nice to look at, and interact with. The curved display also gives the X3's cabin a premium air. The new X3 also employs hidden aircon vents like its sedan siblings as part of the interaction bar. But, unlike the sedans, the X3's interaction bar and ambient lighting don’t span the dashboard, leaving the dash feeling somewhat bulky.

The central console design is different with a near-vertically stacked wireless charging pad and deep-set cup holders. However, the design for the gear selector, the iDrive controls including the shortcut keys, and the buttons and rollers for My Mode and volume control are similar to the 5.

The steering is new too, and it now uses a two-spoke design and it isn't exactly round. BMW, quite unimaginatively, calls it a polygonal rim. The feel of quality and operability across the cabin is what you'd expect in a premium SUV - well-engineered, solid, and user-friendly. Furthermore, to do its bit for the environment, BMW has opted for recycled materials for its seats and dashboard instead of leather. This could be an issue for some because the recycled materials don't bring the same air of opulence as leather and metal finishes to the cabin. What makes things even more challenging for the new X3 is the use of cheap-looking black plastic on the door pads and parts of the dashboard.

The features list on the new X3 meanwhile is acceptable, if not outstanding. The curved screen and the interaction bar remain the highlights. But, it also gets electrically powered front seats with memory, three-zone climate control, automatic tailgate, and LED lighting with welcome and goodbye animations as standard.

BMW has also introduced a panoramic fixed glass roof, sun blinds for the rear passenger, a head-up display, a high-end sound system, adaptive lighting, and seat cooling, but all as optional extras. We hope that for the Indian market, many of these options will be offered as standard to up the new X3's 'want' coefficient.

As far as seating goes, the new X3 has grown in length and width. But, its wheelbase is mostly unchanged. This is not a problem though, because the rear knee room - even for a six-footer - is adequate. There's decent headroom as well even with the glass roof in place. And the X3 was never short of shoulder room; so seating three abreast at the rear in the new car remains a non-issue. The seats all around are large and comfy, especially at the front. The X3 offers a great balance between an involving driving position and comfortable seating for the driver. At the rear, the seat back does not recline, but it holds you well in place. The seat bottom though is a little short and too close to the ground affecting thigh support for the worse.

The boot has grown in size and is one of the more spacious ones in its class in terms of luggage volume; it offers 570 litres of volume. Plus, the rear seats split and fold adding flexibility. Furthermore, the wide and tall boot opening makes it easy to pack luggage of various shapes and sizes.