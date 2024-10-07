2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift MT Long Term: City Report

What’s good

Comfortable seating: If you are used to SUVs, getting in and out of the Swift will feel a tad cumbersome given its relatively low ingress and egress height. But once seated, the positioning of the floor pedals, the steering, and the gear shifter against the seat is brilliant. It feels natural and comfortable, and spending long hours commuting in the Swift - when driving - has not turned out to be tedious, yet. The seat cushioning, particularly the firmness and the bolstering, is well-judged. Now, is the rear bench as comfy? That’s something I will explore in the next report.

Light controls: Comfortable seating is only part of what makes the Swift effortless to drive and battle traffic jams. The light clutch and steering play an equally important role. Plus, these aren’t just light; the progression and response they offer, not to mention, the ease of modulating these controls again play a significant part in making driving easy and less tiring.

Size and visibility: It is a small car - not the cramped-for-four kind, but more the easy-to-park and easy-to-slot-into-traffic-gaps kind. I had experienced this with the MG Comet earlier. A small car opens up gaps in city traffic which you can’t see or make with SUVs — even the sub-4m SUVs, for that matter. The Swift is similar to the Comet. It is not as easy, mind, but surprisingly easy nonetheless. The darty nature of its low-speed handling and the clear visibility upfront and via the A-pillar, besides its relatively small dimensions, make it a hoot to drive in the city. It is also easy to park, so I am never worried about taking it to places I am not sure will have parking.

Fuel efficiency: The Swift in the manual guise is wonderfully fuel efficient. Going by the car’s computer, it returns over 20kmpl on my morning commutes. This drops to around 14kmpl on my way back; a journey that takes over two hours to cover a mere 40km. Overall, in the tank-up-to-tank-up method, the car returned between 15.3kmpl and 15.7kmpl. I think that’s very efficient indeed.

Keyless entry request button on both doors: It’s a small thing, but it is so logical and handy. It’s a boon when you can open the door for your wife without reaching for the keys first. It’s great when you park on the ‘other’ side of the road and need to put your stuff on the passenger seat before driving off. Or collect said stuff from the passenger side and lock the car - again, without pulling the key out of your pocket.

It's these small things that make it easy to live with a car.