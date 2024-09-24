Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive Review

The EQS SUV’s cabin is a lovely place to be in. No two ways about it. However, it’s not in the most conventional sense. For starters, the dashboard isn’t layered with contrasting materials like it usually is in cars at this price point. Instead, you get a massive curved glass that houses neither one, nor two but three individual screens. The main display and the passenger screen feature OLED tech and haptic feedback while the driver’s display is LCD though it is still plenty sharp and is highly configurable. In general, quality levels around the glass are beyond premium with dense chunks of soft-touch materials and lots of leather. The main display is sharp and quick to use.

Like in the EQS sedan, the left-hand side screen can be engaged only when the passenger seat is occupied. In terms of functionality, it has the same interface that you get on the main display but loses out on some key features like smartphone mirroring. It may not look opulent in the most conventional sense, but the dashboard is user-friendly, with knobs and buttons placed exactly where you need them. What’s also neat is that there is a quick access button on the center console for important functions like ADAS and raising the ride height. I have never been a fan of the touch-based controls on any Mercedes steering and that hasn't changed after spending time with the EQS SUV. The concept is still fiddly to use and I ended up raising or lowering the music volume without wanting to do so.

Given this SUV’s over five-metre length, it’s no surprise there is plenty of room inside. The high-quality leather seats at the front are plush and come with plenty of bolstering. They also have a massage function that can be turned on to make you even more relaxed as you waft along in your noiseless EV. In the second row, there is heaps of space everywhere, with more than enough head, leg and shoulder room. The cushioning and contouring on the seats is spot on and overall, second-row accommodation is plush though it’s still no GLS. There aren’t as many ‘wow’ features at the rear like in the GLS but this SUV has all the basics covered and then some more.

You get twin sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, individual entertainment screens, a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, ambient lighting, and a handheld device to control all the functions remotely. In fact, the 7-inch tablet can be removed from the cradle to control comfort functions or surf the internet. Finally, rear occupants also get wireless over-ear headphones with noise-cancelling tech. The other major USP of the EQS SUV is that it’s a seven-seater. Okay, it’s more of a 5+2 and the third-row seating is best suited for short journeys because even though there is a fair amount of space, the seats themselves are small and comparatively set lower.