Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Plush cabin
- Long range
- Strong performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited rear seat features
- Fiddly steering controls
What is it?
8 / 10
Simply put, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a more India-friendly version of the EQS luxury EV which has been around for over two years now. I say India-friendly because up until this point, the EQS existed as a relatively low-slung sedan with a not-so-generous amount of ground clearance.
The EQS SUV, on the other hand, as the name suggests, is an SUV and by its nature, is better suited to our roads and driving conditions with its bigger wheels, chunky tyres, and of course, a higher ground clearance. It’s got loads of tech, plush interior, stupendous amount of torque, and a real-world range of well over 500km. Sounds too nice, right? Let’s find out what the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is actually like.
Is the cabin of the EQS SUV any good?
7.5 / 10
The EQS SUV’s cabin is a lovely place to be in. No two ways about it. However, it’s not in the most conventional sense. For starters, the dashboard isn’t layered with contrasting materials like it usually is in cars at this price point. Instead, you get a massive curved glass that houses neither one, nor two but three individual screens. The main display and the passenger screen feature OLED tech and haptic feedback while the driver’s display is LCD though it is still plenty sharp and is highly configurable. In general, quality levels around the glass are beyond premium with dense chunks of soft-touch materials and lots of leather. The main display is sharp and quick to use.
Like in the EQS sedan, the left-hand side screen can be engaged only when the passenger seat is occupied. In terms of functionality, it has the same interface that you get on the main display but loses out on some key features like smartphone mirroring. It may not look opulent in the most conventional sense, but the dashboard is user-friendly, with knobs and buttons placed exactly where you need them. What’s also neat is that there is a quick access button on the center console for important functions like ADAS and raising the ride height. I have never been a fan of the touch-based controls on any Mercedes steering and that hasn't changed after spending time with the EQS SUV. The concept is still fiddly to use and I ended up raising or lowering the music volume without wanting to do so.
Given this SUV’s over five-metre length, it’s no surprise there is plenty of room inside. The high-quality leather seats at the front are plush and come with plenty of bolstering. They also have a massage function that can be turned on to make you even more relaxed as you waft along in your noiseless EV. In the second row, there is heaps of space everywhere, with more than enough head, leg and shoulder room. The cushioning and contouring on the seats is spot on and overall, second-row accommodation is plush though it’s still no GLS. There aren’t as many ‘wow’ features at the rear like in the GLS but this SUV has all the basics covered and then some more.
You get twin sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, individual entertainment screens, a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, ambient lighting, and a handheld device to control all the functions remotely. In fact, the 7-inch tablet can be removed from the cradle to control comfort functions or surf the internet. Finally, rear occupants also get wireless over-ear headphones with noise-cancelling tech. The other major USP of the EQS SUV is that it’s a seven-seater. Okay, it’s more of a 5+2 and the third-row seating is best suited for short journeys because even though there is a fair amount of space, the seats themselves are small and comparatively set lower.
Is the EQS SUV any good to drive?
8 / 10
The EQS SUV has a fully electric AWD drivetrain consisting of two motors – one each on the front and rear axles for a combined output of 400kW of power and 858Nm of torque. Under the cabin floor, there is a 122kWh battery pack that allows the EQS to hit 100kmph from a standstill in a claimed 4.7 seconds. Headlining figures out of the way, let’s get to the actual driving bit.
The EQS SUV is a heavy car and let’s not forget it’s over 5.2 meters long. But when it is up to speed and you push the throttle pedal even with the slightest of prod, you realize you are in for something special. Even in calmer driving modes, this thing is rapid and even though it may not reel in the horizon with the savagery of a fast electric sedan, it doesn’t really need to. The EQS SUV feels effortless no matter what speed you are doing in the city. The drive modes come with varied rates of urgency for throttle response and power output and amongst Eco, Comfort, and Sport, the EQS feels at home in Comfort mode wherein you have more than enough power at your disposal and the throttle response is mellow.
The air suspension also becomes a lot more absorbent in Comfort for that pliant, cushy ride on poorly paved roads despite the large wheels. Another advantage of the air suspension is the ability to raise the ride height on the go if you happen to come across big speed bumps. Despite its size, the EQS SUV is incredibly reactive and easy to maneuver thanks to the rear-axle steering with 10-degree steering angle adjustment.
The ARAI claimed range for the EQS SUV is 809km although realistically you are looking at 550km to 600km in real-world conditions, meaning range anxiety will not be an issue. That said, charging the huge 122kWh battery pack would take many, many hours if it wasn't for 200kW DC fast charging.
Should you buy the EQS SUV?
8 / 10
For Rs 1.41 crore ex-showroom, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV isn’t the most exciting vehicle you can buy but for all other intent and purposes, it’s a lovely, posh EV. It’s supremely comfortable inside and good to look at, if a little ostentatious. All said and done, its 5+2 seating and claimed range should be enough to set the EQS SUV apart from its rivals. Speaking of which, for similar money there’s the BMW iX xDrive 50 which is priced at Rs 1.4 crore. However, the BMW is a five-seater only and its claimed WLTP range of 635km is on the lower side.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi