Mahindra XUV700 accounts for 70,000 pending orders in November 2023

XUV700 pending orders come down

Total open bookings for Mahindra touch 2.86 lakh cars

Mahindra recently revealed its pending orders across the product range as of November 2023. The carmaker is yet to deliver approximately 2.86 lakh vehicles, of which the XUV700 SUV commands a big chunk.

The Mahindra XUV700 has 70,000 bookings which are yet to be realised and delivered to their respective owners across the country. At the same time, the model continues to receive an average of 9,000 bookings every month, while the overall new bookings each month have reached 51,000 units. For reference, the XUV700 had open bookings of 78,000 units in May this year.

Even as the number of orders for the XUV700 continues to increase, the model persists to be in high demand, and, as a result, has a long waiting period. As of November, customers booking the SUV will have to wait for a period of up to 25 weeks.