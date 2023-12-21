Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins the ‘Green Car of the Year’ award at ICOTY 2024

The results of the ICOTY 2024 awards are finally out. While the recently launched Hyundai Exter bagged the Indian Car of the Year title, another Hyundai model has received the Green Car of the Year award and it is the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 competed against the BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XUV400, Citroen eC3, and MG Comet for the Green Car title. The second and third place was secured by the BMW i7 and the MG Comet, respectively.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was first introduced in India earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023. The model is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a 72.6kWh battery pack unit coupled with a sole electric motor mounted on the rear axle of the crossover. In this state of tune, the Ioniq 5 is capable of producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque while delivering a claimed range of 631km. However, in our real-world test, the Ioniq 5 managed to return a driving range of 442.86km on a single charge. As for the charging speeds, the battery pack can be juiced up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

Recently, the Korean automaker delivered the 1,100th unit of the Ioniq 5 in India. The delivery was this particular unit became a special one as it was handed over to Bollywood actor, Shahrukh Khan.

The members of the ICOTY 2024 jury consisted of Vikrant Singh from Carwale.com, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Aspi Bhathena and Joshua Varghese from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware from Motoring World, Rohit Paradkar and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Arpit Mahendra from Times Auto, Ameya Dandekar from Cardekho.com/Zigwheels, Abhay Verma from Turbocharged, Cyrus Dhabhar from Powerdrift, and Kushan Mitra from The Print.