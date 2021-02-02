Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Interior dimensions comparison review

We already told you about our first impressions of the Safari yesterday and will tell you more in depth with our follow-up stories. Let's now step inside the SUV's cabin and delve deeper into its details with the space it offers. We shall here do a detailed comparison of its interior dimensions and compare it with its chief rival - the MG Hector Plus.

Tata Motors is now prepping to launch the Safari , which is the elder brother of the Harrier . It's bigger, identical to the mid-size SUV in terms of design and features, but gets a six-seat layout. This puts it straight against the MG Hector Plus with a similar configuration and even with its powertrain options.

Front Cabin Space

In terms of visibility, ergonomics, and getting in and out of the SUV, both of these are more or less similar to each other. You even get a good driving position with electronically adjustable seats. In the case of the Hector Plus, even the front passenger seat is equipped with the same. While the Safari's co-driver's seat misses that, it benefits from a manually adjustable lumbar support. The measurements below show that both these SUVs provide more than sufficient space in the front, with the Safari offering a little more headroom. And with supportive seats, you will have a comfortable experience in both if you are going to spend quite a lot of your time driving.

INTERIOR MEASUREMENTS in mm Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Front Legroom (Max/min) 86/62 88/66 Ideal legroom (77 back) 79 78 Headroom(Max/min) 100/96 97/92 Shoulder room 135 136 Seat base length 50 55 Backrest height 62 62 Ingress 77 80

Rear Cabin Space

However, things get interesting when you get into the second row. And if you are going to be chauffeur-driven, Tata Motors has its 'Boss mode' which allows you to stretch your legs further with various seat adjustments for added convenience. Well, it's similar to the Hector Plus and, in fact, you can liberate more space here as Hector’s seats move a little further in the fore-and-aft direction. That said, when all occupants are on-board, the ideal legroom in the Safari is a tad more as is the headroom and shoulder-room.

Second row measurements in mm Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Legroom (Max/min) 97/72 100/78 Ideal legroom (100 front) 80 78 Headroom 97 92 Shoulder room 136 130 Seat base length 50 54 Backrest height 60 62 Ingress 84 80

Now, you can step into the third-row of both these vehicles either through the space in between the captain seats or by dropping the middle-row seats. It's not a very relaxing experience here in either of these SUVs, but the Safari is a little less taxing thanks to the additional legroom and larger seat base in comparison to the Hector Plus. And though both get a large panoramic sunroof adding the sense of space and airiness, the Safari's third-row adds to the delight with separate adjustments for the air-vents and controls for the air-flow.

Third Row measurements in mm Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Legroom (Max/Min) 90/67 70/50 Headroom 88 87 Shoulder Room 120 125 Seat base length 47 40 Backrest height 56 58

Boot Space

Now in terms of boot space, apart from slim soft bags, briefcases or backpacks, it's almost impossible to store bigger luggage in both with the third-row up. Put these seats down that nicely lay flat in both to open up to a large cavernous cargo bay, which can house not just wide and tall baggage, but long items as well. Still hauling luggage in the Safari will be a tad easier thanks to a slightly lower loading lip.

Boot (with 3rd row up) (mm) Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Length/width/height 112/35 112/32 Loading lip height 76 80 Loading lid height 186 197 Boot (3rd row down) Length/width/height 100/99/90 100/102/41

Conclusion

Whether it's the new Tata Safari or the MG Hector Plus in a six-seater layout, both are more or less the same in terms of seating space, comfort, and versatility. Both manufacturers have done a commendable job with the third-row seats to accommodate additional passengers when there's a need. So, it's the other aspects like looks, features, drivability, ride and handling, and more, which might make you chose one SUV over the other. Watch out for this space as we shall tell you more about it soon.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi and Kapil Angane