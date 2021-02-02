CarWale
    Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Interior dimensions comparison review

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    24,554 Views
    Tata Safari Front View

    Introduction

    Tata Motors is now prepping to launch the Safari, which is the elder brother of the Harrier. It's bigger, identical to the mid-size SUV in terms of design and features, but gets a six-seat layout. This puts it straight against the MG Hector Plus with a similar configuration and even with its powertrain options.

    Front View

    We already told you about our first impressions of the Safari yesterday and will tell you more in depth with our follow-up stories. Let's now step inside the SUV's cabin and delve deeper into its details with the space it offers. We shall here do a detailed comparison of its interior dimensions and compare it with its chief rival - the MG Hector Plus.

    Front Cabin Space

    Front Row Seats

    In terms of visibility, ergonomics, and getting in and out of the SUV, both of these are more or less similar to each other. You even get a good driving position with electronically adjustable seats. In the case of the Hector Plus, even the front passenger seat is equipped with the same. While the Safari's co-driver's seat misses that, it benefits from a manually adjustable lumbar support. The measurements below show that both these SUVs provide more than sufficient space in the front, with the Safari offering a little more headroom. And with supportive seats, you will have a comfortable experience in both if you are going to spend quite a lot of your time driving.

    Front Row Seats
    INTERIOR MEASUREMENTS in mmTata SafariMG Hector Plus
    Front
    Legroom (Max/min)86/6288/66
    Ideal legroom (77 back)7978
    Headroom(Max/min)100/9697/92
    Shoulder room135136
    Seat base length5055
    Backrest height6262
    Ingress7780

    Rear Cabin Space

    Second Row Seats

    However, things get interesting when you get into the second row. And if you are going to be chauffeur-driven, Tata Motors has its 'Boss mode' which allows you to stretch your legs further with various seat adjustments for added convenience. Well, it's similar to the Hector Plus and, in fact, you can liberate more space here as Hector’s seats move a little further in the fore-and-aft direction. That said, when all occupants are on-board, the ideal legroom in the Safari is a tad more as is the headroom and shoulder-room.

    Second Row Seats
    Second row measurements in mm Tata SafariMG Hector Plus
    Legroom (Max/min)97/72100/78
    Ideal legroom (100 front)8078
    Headroom9792
    Shoulder room136130
    Seat base length5054
    Backrest height6062
    Ingress8480
    Third Row Seats

    Now, you can step into the third-row of both these vehicles either through the space in between the captain seats or by dropping the middle-row seats. It's not a very relaxing experience here in either of these SUVs, but the Safari is a little less taxing thanks to the additional legroom and larger seat base in comparison to the Hector Plus. And though both get a large panoramic sunroof adding the sense of space and airiness, the Safari's third-row adds to the delight with separate adjustments for the air-vents and controls for the air-flow.

    Third Row Seats
    Third Row measurements in mm Tata Safari MG Hector Plus
    Legroom (Max/Min)90/6770/50
    Headroom8887
    Shoulder Room120125
    Seat base length4740
    Backrest height5658

    Boot Space

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Now in terms of boot space, apart from slim soft bags, briefcases or backpacks, it's almost impossible to store bigger luggage in both with the third-row up. Put these seats down that nicely lay flat in both to open up to a large cavernous cargo bay, which can house not just wide and tall baggage, but long items as well. Still hauling luggage in the Safari will be a tad easier thanks to a slightly lower loading lip.

    Rear View
    Boot (with 3rd row up) (mm) Tata SafariMG Hector Plus
    Length/width/height112/35112/32
    Loading lip height7680
    Loading lid height186197
    Boot (3rd row down)
    Length/width/height100/99/90100/102/41

    Conclusion

    Whether it's the new Tata Safari or the MG Hector Plus in a six-seater layout, both are more or less the same in terms of seating space, comfort, and versatility. Both manufacturers have done a commendable job with the third-row seats to accommodate additional passengers when there's a need. So, it's the other aspects like looks, features, drivability, ride and handling, and more, which might make you chose one SUV over the other. Watch out for this space as we shall tell you more about it soon.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi and Kapil Angane

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
