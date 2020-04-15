Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Interior dimensions compared

Jeep took the Indian market by a storm when they launched the Compass in 2017. With its authentic SUV styling, credible off-road ability and feature-loaded cabin it became an instant hit amongst the SUV buyers. However, last year, Tata also marked an entry into the same competitive SUV segment with the Harrier. Based on the Land Rover derived architecture, the Harrier has a few aces up its sleeves. It is spacious, well-built and has a decent list of features to back its price tag. There’s another similarity between the two as both these SUVs make use of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. And now with the BS6 update, they both make similar power as well.

We will soon see how the updated Harrier and the Compass compare against each other in terms of driving dynamics in our detailed Comparison Road Test. But for now, let us take a look on the inside and see a detailed comparison of the interior dimensions of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.