Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Interior dimensions compared

April 15, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
31845 Views
Car Tested: Harrier, Compass

Introduction

Tata Harrier Exterior

Jeep took the Indian market by a storm when they launched the Compass in 2017. With its authentic SUV styling, credible off-road ability and feature-loaded cabin it became an instant hit amongst the SUV buyers. However, last year, Tata also marked an entry into the same competitive SUV segment with the Harrier. Based on the Land Rover derived architecture, the Harrier has a few aces up its sleeves. It is spacious, well-built and has a decent list of features to back its price tag. There’s another similarity between the two as both these SUVs make use of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. And now with the BS6 update, they both make similar power as well. 

We will soon see how the updated Harrier and the Compass compare against each other in terms of driving dynamics in our detailed Comparison Road Test. But for now, let us take a look on the inside and see a detailed comparison of the interior dimensions of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass

Front Cabin

Tata Harrier Front-Seats

In terms of exterior dimension, the Harrier (4598x1894x1706mm) is longer, wider and taller than the Compass (4395x1818x1640mm) with a larger wheelbase as well (2741mm compared to 2636mm in the Jeep). This only translates to more cabin space in the Tata. As can be seen in the table below, there’s more legroom, slightly extra headroom and ample shoulder room in the Harrier as compared to the Compass. However, the Compass makes up for it by offering slightly better quality materials and well-sorted ergonomics. Even the large and well-bolstered seats in the Compass make it a better place to be in. But that doesn’t mean the Harrier’s seats are any less supportive. But the combination of different materials used in the Harrier makes it a bit tacky. And the upholstery used here is of good quality as well. 

Jeep Compass Front-Seats
Front CabinTata HarrierJeep Compass
Legroom(Max/min)840/620mm820/600mm
Headroom1020mm1000mm
Shoulder room1350mm1300mm
Backrest height620mm630mm

Rear Cabin

Tata Harrier Rear Seat Space

Moving to the second row, the Harrier again beats the Compass fair and square in legroom and shoulder room. It also offers more headroom despite the Harrier’s slopping roofline. Apart from that, the under-thigh support offered is much better, even for the middle passenger. But owing to the Harrier’s rising beltline and the thick C-pillar, the over-the-shoulder visibility is not as good as the Compass. Both these SUVs have a raised centre tunnel floor and obstructive console for the middle passenger. In the end, the Harrier manages to win the space contest but the Compass impresses with its high-quality cabin and better ergonomics.

Jeep Compass Rear Seat Space
RearTata HarrierJeep Compass
Legroom(Max/min)980/740mm890/640mm
Ideal legroom790mm760mm
Headroom950mm900mm
Shoulder room1320mm1280mm
Seat base length490mm500mm
Backrest height620mm630mm

Boot space

Tata Harrier Boot Space

Lastly, both these five-seater SUVs are closely matched in the boot space. Although the Harrier has a slightly higher loading lip and a narrower tailgate, the cargo area is mostly square and fairly usable. On the other hand, the Compass has a practical boot but it falls short in width. 

Jeep Compass Boot Space
BootTata HarrierJeep Compass
Length/width/height920/1120/450mm920/1090/440
Loading lip height780mm770mm

Conclusion

Tata Harrier Front view

The numbers indicate that the Harrier is a clear winner here. However, when it comes to overall feel and comfort, the Compass seems like a better built car in comparison. It offers a tad better quality of materials and feels more premium as well. The Compass offers more features too, which Tata has addressed with the Harrier’s recent update. Although slightly less spacious than the Harrier, the Compass is a hugely capable SUV and better on all other counts. 

Jeep Compass Front view

2020 Tata Harrier Automatic and Manual First Drive Review 

Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

Photos

