Hyundai showcases Le Fil Rouge concept at the Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai India has showcased the Le Fil Rouge concept at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo. The concept was first unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and the ‘sensuous sportiness’ theme has influenced many Hyundai products including SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. The Le Fil Rouge concept has been inspired from the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept.

Based on what can be seen, the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept gets a humongous cascading grille and a sloping roofline with sharp character lines and large wheels. As for the rear, it features a large glass which is flanked by a massive piano black trim on the upper portion of the bumper.

The interior gets white upholstery along with wood-colour finish. The concept features squared two-spoke steering wheels and a large horizontally laid floating centre display. The vehicle also gets infotainment system for the rear passengers which is integrated on the back of the front seats.