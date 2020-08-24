Kia Carnival real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

Looking at this MPV's mammoth-like proportions, a prospective buyer knows he/she might not be able to duplicate its ARAI figures of 13.9kmpl in the real world. And, it's still quite understandable if one wants a good fuel economy from his/her vehicle with fuel costs rising again and again. To let you know how much fuel economy the Kia Carnival gives in actual driving conditions, here's our report from its fuel efficiency tests.

Kia Motors launched the Carnival in India to offer a luxurious yet practical MPV for our market. It's powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with power rated at 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. This VGT motor comes mated to an eight-speed ‘sportsmatic’ transmission.

City Fuel Economy

This top-spec Limousine 7 Seater trim of the Carnival delivered a fuel efficiency of 9.2kmpl within the city. This isn't a bad figure at all considering all factors including a 2.2 ton mammoth making its way out through all the traffic congestion in the city.

Highway Fuel Economy

Even out on the highway, the Carnival posted a respectable fuel efficiency as this mile-muncher covered 12.82km for every litre of fuel that it consumed. That said, achieving this figure again might be difficult with all passengers and a full load.

Conclusion

We determine how much fuel a car consumes by doing a tank-to-tank review and over a pre-decided route for all vehicles we test. The same was done here and the Carnival with a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres enables it to put up a range of 661km. This, however, may vary from owner to owner depending on different driving conditions and many other parameters. Nevertheless, if a comprehensive evaluation test of this MPV interests you, you can read about it by clicking here.