Volkswagen T-Roc Review: Pros and Cons

It is the decade of SUVs and almost all manufacturers have given into the temptation of having a piece of this cake. Volkswagen India too is striving to push harder into this highly competitive SUV and crossover segment with its extensive plans. And, the T-Roc is one of the most important stepping stone in this journey. We reviewed this vehicle recently, and here are five things we think a buyer would like and two which might put them off.

Positives

1. Design

Volkswagen has a history of making elegant looking cars that impart class. And with some modern styling cues, it is evident in the T-Roc too. The SUV might not have muscular proportions like some of its rivals, but the character lines and a rakish roofline make it look gorgeous. A black top, sharp shoulder line and the overall clean cuts further up the sophistication game. And it compensates for the lack of in-your-face sportiness by sticking to the brand's well-received conventional design. And with the vibrant exterior colours, it manages to be called funky while remaining upscale.

2. Silent and powerful engine

VW has employed its 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine in the T-Roc. With its power rated at 148bhp and 250Nm, this turbocharged four-cylinder mill is quite potent for the T-Roc's compact size and makes no angry sounds. In fact, it doesn't even let you know it’s making an effort. You can just move around easily with the pedal pressed halfway through. Moreover, its broad and strong mid-range muscle helps generate significant speed. And, even as this refined engine's linearity lets you rev till its redline at 6,500rpm, it’s a hush-hush affair thanks to the silent engine and remarkably low NVH.

3. Quick gearbox

This petrol mill comes mated to VW's renowned seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. There's no lag between shifts; in fact, it is pretty seamless and even quick to respond to throttle inputs. You'll like being in higher gears and let the car cruise comfortably. Yet, you'll have an equal amount of fun putting it in sport manual mode and taking full control.

4. Great Dynamics

The T-Roc is impressive in terms of its ride and handling dynamics too. And despite a slightly stiff suspension, there's no harshness to the ride. It might not glide easily over potholes, but the experience is relatively hushed on most road surfaces and never unsettling. There's no sense of float whatsoever and it rides flat at high speeds. Interestingly, it doesn't struggle for grip when chucked in corners and shows no signs of excessive body roll. Its steering is direct and feels better weighted to handle those hasty turn-ins as well. Quite laudable how it goes through turns as if it’s eager to and not just because you asked it to.

5. Safety Tech

There's only one top-spec trim of the T-Roc on offer. So, it gets all safety goodies that one can have with this crossover. And the list is long with the usual set of features like six airbags, seat-belt warning, three rear seat belts, ISOFIX-child seat anchor points, TPMS, all-disc brakes, ABS, ESC, auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera and so on. But in addition, it gets segment-first lane-keeping assist system and even a standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system. But, the icing on the cake is the five-star EURO NCAP rating for adult and child occupants.

Negatives

1. Limited second row space

The VW T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and its compact dimensions along with a low roofline has resulted in a limited rear space. However, full points to VW for scooping out the roof and carving the seats for adequate room for two occupants. Still, the rear door aperture is not very wide and a narrow window line makes you aware of the space crunch. Trying to accommodate a third person is a strict no-no due to the raised seat and transmission tunnel.

2. No diesel option

As seen, the T-Roc makes for a great product but what about people looking for an SUV with a diesel powertrain and maybe even a 4WD option? Well, the latter can be given a miss knowing not many people make quite a good use of it. However, an oil-burner is a more economical option and not having one can be disappointing for long-time fans of VW, who travel more on the highway for longer distances.

Conclusion

The VW T-Roc is a CBU model but priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. A price tag that looked quite optimistic earlier, but now does make a strong case for the car. Apart from some luxury features, unavailability of wide range of powertrains and tight second row space, there's nothing much that goes against it as a product. With its elegant looks, the T-Roc does pack in good value for the money it demands. And it will be an enticing buy for people looking for a fine German car. And, need we say more, the first 1,000 units of this SUV are already booked. A tell-tale sign of VW fans and aficionados being more than impressed!

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi