CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Michelin announces price increase of its tyres

    Michelin announces price increase of its tyres

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    948 Views
    Michelin announces price increase of its tyres

    - The increment in prices will be implemented in markets of India, Africa, and the Middle East.

    - Michelin will hike prices by up to eight per cent; to be effective from March 2021.

    Close on the heels of a few auto makers announcing an increase in prices of their vehicles, French tyre maker, Michelin, has just announced that prices of its tyres will be hiked.

    While this includes markets such as Africa, India, and the Middle East, Michelin also stated that the prices will see an increment of up to eight per cent across all segments.

    Company officials revealed that the price revision addressed the increase in raw material cost (natural rubber in particular), global transportation cost, and other market factors. This price increase is effective from March 2021. 

    • tyres
    • Michelin
    • Michelin tyres
    • Price hike
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars