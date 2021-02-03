Honda announces discount offers for February 2021

- Offers available on 2020 and 2021 year models

- Loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 for all existing Honda patrons

Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus.

All the petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan, Amaze can be bought with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 12,500. However, for the 2020-year model, the cash discount and exchange benefit stand at Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year can also be purchased for Rs 12,000. The Exclusive Edition of the sedan which is available only in top-spec VX variants can be availed for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, the Special Edition based on the lower S Trim can be had for a cash discount of Rs 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The all-new fifth-generation City is the latest revelation by the Japanese car manufacturer can is available at an attractive exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. For the 2020 year model of the new City, the cash discount is Rs 10,000 while the exchange benefit offered is Rs 20,000.

The crossover WR-V also can be availed with an exchange and cash discount worth Rs 15,000. In the case of the 2020-year model, the exchange bonus remains the same but the cash discount soars to Rs 25,000. The Exclusive Edition on the other hand proposes an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The Jazz is offered only with a petrol engine and can be purchased for a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The older 2020-year model, if available, offers Rs 25,000 cash benefit and Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus. A loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 is offered for all existing Honda customers. There are no benefits on the fourth-generation Honda City. All the mentioned offers are valid till 28th February and differ as per the availability of the stock at the dealerships.