Volvo Cars India sells 2,423 cars in CY2023

Domestic car sales grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y

XC60 was the top-selling model from the brand

Volvo Cars India has rolled out its annual sales number for the year 2023. The Swedish automaker retailed 2,423 cars in the previous fiscal year when compared to 1,851 units sold in 2022, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 31 per cent. Leading the chart of the top-selling model from the brand was the XC60 SUV followed by the electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, with 921 units and 510 units sold, respectively.

In other news, the car marque hiked the prices of its models from 1 January, 2024. While the XC60 gets an increment of Rs. 1,05,000, the XC90 and the XC40 Recharge have become dearer by Rs. 2,04,900 and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively.

Commenting on the sales, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “2023 has been an impressive year in terms of growth. A 31 per cent growth over the previous year showcases consumer confidence in our product offering and the brand’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovative design. The outstanding surge in XC40 Recharge sales and the encouraging response to C40 Recharge highlights the strong customer response to our electric models thus furthering our resolve to launch one new EV model every year.”