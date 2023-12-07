CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift colours and variant details leaked; to debut on 14 December

    • Sonet facelift to be offered with three engine options
    • To get the Pewter Olive colour from the Seltos palette

    Ahead of its unveiling, which is scheduled to take place on 14 December, the brochure of the Kia Sonet facelift has been leaked on the web. The updated brochure reveals all the details, features, and more of the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    As seen in the images here, the 2024 Kia Sonet will be offered in seven variants – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Further, customers will be able to choose from eight monotone, two dual-tone colours, and a matte finish. The latter is the signature Xclusive Matte Graphite paint, while the dual-tone options include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl, both coming with an Aurora Black Pearl roof.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    The monotone paint options on the facelifted Kia Sonet will be Pewter Olive (new), Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Clear White. Also up for offer will be three engine and five transmission options, the specifications of which will soon be live on our website.

    Image Source

    किआ सोनेट फ़ेसलिफ़्ट इमेज
    किआ सोनेट फ़ेसलिफ़्ट
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 लाख
    अनुमानित प्राइस
