Discounts up to Rs 53,243 on Honda Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz in July 2021

Select Honda Car India dealers are offering a range of discounts on various products this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, complimentary accessories, and loyalty bonus. There are no discounts on the fourth-gen and fifth-gen City.

The S MT variant of the Honda Amaze is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 or accessories worth Rs 24,243 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The V and VX MT variants of the model can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 5,998 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Honda WR-V include a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 6,058, as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Jazz is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 6,098. In addition to the aforementioned offers, existing Honda car owners will be eligible for a loyalty discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000.