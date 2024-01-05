CarWale
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift safety features revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    21,516 వ్యూస్
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift safety features revealed
    • 19 Level 2 ADAS features
    • To be launched on 16 January, 2024.

    Earlier this month, Hyundai India commenced the bookings of the much-awaited Creta facelift in the country. The model will be launched in the country on 16 January, 2024. We already know the variants, colours, and engine options of the new Creta. Now, the automaker has revealed the entire feature list including the safety features of the all-new Creta SUV.

    The Korean mid-size SUV will be offered with a Level 2 ADAS suite called Hyundai SmartSense. Also, the carmaker will equip the new Creta with over 70 safety features out of which 36 features will be standard across all variants including six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, and more.

    Moreover, the Creta facelift will benefit from an even stronger body structure with improved structural rigidity and impact absorption. As per the brand, this has been achieved with the use of advanced and high-strength steel construction of a protective shell for all occupants.

    Mechanically, the Creta facelift will be equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, CVT, six-speed automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 లక్షలు
    అంచనా ధర
