India-bound new Kia Carnival 2.2-litre diesel engine revealed

New Carnival will be launched in India in 2024

Expected to be offered in seven-seat and nine-seat layout

It's official! (kind of) the new Kia Carnival for India will be offered a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel. This has been the engine in the India-spec car since its launch in late 2019 and is expected to continue with the new car.

In this new engine, it produces 191bhp/441Nm and is offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The outgoing model produced 197bhp and 440Nm which is very similar to the new car’s output. The big change is that the fuel tank has grown from 60 litres to 72 litres in the new car. On the mileage front, the Korea-spec car has a mileage of 13kmpl which when combined with the 72-litre tank will give a range of 936km. This number is expected to remain the same for the Indian market.

The new Kia Carnival was revealed globally on 2 November and we have looked in detail at the interior, feature list and exterior design. When launched in India, it will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner.