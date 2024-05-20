MG Astor facelift leaked ahead of launch

Gets heavily revamped front fascia

Updated cabin comes with an all-black theme

MG India will soon launch the Astor facelift in the country. And ahead of any official announcement, the mid-size SUV has been leaked in its full glory revealing the complete exterior design along with the interior changes.

As seen in the picture, the updated MG Astor will benefit from a new colour scheme. Other highlights include a new face having sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, redesigned grille with a quilted diamond design, aggressive bumper with huge air dams, front camera, and a blue accent on the nose hinting towards its hybrid nature.

On the sides, the profile is more or less identical with blacked-out pillars, roof, and ORVMs. Then, there’s a silver accent on the skid plate along with silver-finished roof-rails. The Astor facelift will also get redesigned alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

At the rear, the changes are limited with redesigned LED taillamps, silver garnish on the bumper, rear wiper with washer, extended roof spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna.

The spy images of the interior reveal an all-black theme with a revised dashboard featuring twin-display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, and a steering wheel with controls. The biggest change on the inside is the new centre console with a smaller gear selector lever, electronic parking brake, and a wireless charger.

The details regarding the powertrain are scarce at the moment. However, we expect the new and updated Astor to continue with the same engine options bundled with hybrid tech for improved fuel efficiency and performance.

Upon arrival, the MG Astor facelift will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Honda Elevate in the mid-size SUV segment.

Source: MRD Cars