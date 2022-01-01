It has 7-seats, is loaded with safety features
This is Volvo's newest SUV
And is all-electric
With the EX90, Volvo begins its EV-only goal
A 111kWh battery allows for 600km of range
10-80% SOC in 30 minutes, it can back charge too
Let's look at some highlights
First up is the new Thor's hammer headlight design
It utilises a complicated system
These are LED DRLs, these can also project shapes
The main LEDs split to reveal the headlamps
Magic!
It gets an advanced Lidar array
The EX90 could be fully-autonomous in the future
Volvo has tweaked its iconic taillamp design
Inside, the EX90 features Volvos simplistic design
Highlights include a 14.5-inch infotainment screen
And a slim instrument cluster
A 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkinson system is offered
This includes headrest integrated speakers!
The interior features recycled materials
It looks more like 5+2 seater, though