It has 7-seats, is loaded with safety features

This is Volvo's newest SUV

And is all-electric

With the EX90, Volvo begins its EV-only goal

A 111kWh battery allows for 600km of range

10-80% SOC in 30 minutes, it can back charge too

Let's look at some highlights

First up is the new Thor's hammer headlight design

It utilises a complicated system

These are LED DRLs, these can also project shapes

The main LEDs split to reveal the headlamps

Magic!

It gets an advanced Lidar array

The EX90 could be fully-autonomous in the future

Volvo has tweaked its iconic taillamp design

Inside, the EX90 features Volvos simplistic design

Highlights include a 14.5-inch infotainment screen

And a slim instrument cluster

A 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkinson system is offered

This includes headrest integrated speakers!

The interior features recycled materials

It looks more like 5+2 seater, though