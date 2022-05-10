The Maserati GranTurismo brand is 75 years old
In 1947 the A6 1500 laid down the GT formula
The 2023 GranTurismo gets two powertrains
The ‘Nettuno’ V6 Modena with 483bhp/601Nm
Or the 542bhp/649Nm Trofeo version
There's also an all-electric Folgore (Lightning)
Maserati aims to electrify its cars by 2025
The GT Folgore has a T-shaped 92.5kWh battery pack
Quick-charging adds 161km of range in 10 minutes!
Gets three electric motors with 751bhp and 1350Nm
0-100kmph in 2.6 seconds, ‘over’ 320kmph top speed
To be fully unveiled in 2023