The Maserati GranTurismo brand is 75 years old

In 1947 the A6 1500 laid down the GT formula

The 2023 GranTurismo gets two powertrains

The ‘Nettuno’ V6 Modena with 483bhp/601Nm

Or the 542bhp/649Nm Trofeo version

There's also an all-electric Folgore (Lightning)

Maserati aims to electrify its cars by 2025

The GT Folgore has a T-shaped 92.5kWh battery pack

Quick-charging adds 161km of range in 10 minutes!

Gets three electric motors with 751bhp and 1350Nm

0-100kmph in 2.6 seconds, ‘over’ 320kmph top speed

To be fully unveiled in 2023